Netflix has just released a new trailer for Sex Education in advance of the arrival of its third season this Friday. While previous trailers have emphasized the new faces and big changes to the series, this one focuses on one of the key plot points from the Season 2 finale: the heartbreakingly unheard voicemail Otis left for Maeve.

Maeve (Emma Mackey) confronts Otis (Asa Butterfield) about the contents of that voicemail at the start of the trailer, though Otis is quick to brush it off as irrelevant. The status of their relationship is then laid bare as they assure the new headmistress (Jemima Kirke) that their sex advice clinic is no more, as they've "grown apart." The trailer is full of wistful, longing looks between the two, and by the time we return to that opening scene, it looks like Otis might just be ready to come clean. But we'll have to wait until the new episodes arrive to see what happens next.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now

Of course, the trailer also does catch us up a bit with the rest of the cast. We're reminded that Jean (Gillian Anderson) and Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) are having a baby, that Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) are growing closer together, and that Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are making a go of it, though Adam is reluctant to come out to his mother. Clearly, this series has plenty of relationships to root for besides Otis and Maeve.

The rest of the cast is returning, including Aimee-Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Alistair Petrie, Hannah Waddingham, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick. Joining the cast this season is Jason Isaacs as Adam's successful and immodest uncle. It's hard to imagine finding more room in our hearts for more characters and conflicts, but if there's any show that can pull it off, it's this one.

Season 3 of Sex Education arrives on Netflix on September 17. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the new season below.

Here's the official synopsis for the third season:

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

KEEP READING: 'Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood Revisits Auditioning for Lily but Scoring the Role of Aimee

Share Share Tweet Email

Why ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Was the Start of the McConaissance A decade completely transformed Matthew McConaughey's career, and it all started with this movie.

Read Next