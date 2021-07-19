Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Sex Education, revealing a big change to the Moordale campus while maintaining the show's unique brand of humor intact.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Nunn, Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.

The trailer introduces us to Jemima Kirke as the new headteacher of Moordale, as she tries to gain control back of the school, with hilarious results. Though the trailer doesn't really show much of what the new season will be about (it is presented as a fake commercial for Moordale), it does a great job of introducing the new dynamics.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Sex Education' Season 3 Release Date Revealed With First Images

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

Additional cast includes Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, who is Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist Dua Saleh in their acting debut as Cal, a new nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové as Elsie's foster mom Anna.

Sex Education Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on September 17. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Sex Education Season 3:

"It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

KEEP READING: The Best Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

How 'Josh Gates Tonight' Became the Best Talk Show Going for Film Nerds and Genre Fans The 'Expedition Unknown' host's show may be the closest thing we have to Craig Ferguson's 'Late Late Show.'

Read Next

Rafael Motamayor (165 Articles Published) Rafael Motamayor is an entertainment writer and critic for sites like Collider, Observer, Rotten Tomatoes, /Film, IGN, and more. He specializes in writing about horror and animation, and yearns for the day a good animated horror project comes along so he can combine the two. More From Rafael Motamayor