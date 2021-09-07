Netflix has just released a new trailer for the long-awaited third season of its beloved teen dramedy, Sex Education. True to the supportive tone of the series, the trailer arrived with the message "We grow older. We grow stronger. We grow together."

Right from the jump, the trailer features a few big surprises: Steve has a goat! Otis has a mustache! But the biggest change might just be the arrival of a new headteacher played by Jemima Kirke, who vows to get Moordale Secondary "back on track" after the media dubs it "the sex school." Of course, the growing rift between Otis and Maeve might represent an even bigger threat to the heart of the series.

Image via Netflix

While the trailer may promise a lot of changes, the familiar faces of the cast are certainly a comfort. Stars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Connor Swindells all feature prominently. We also catch our first glimpse of Jason Isaacs as Adam's immodest uncle. Also returning this season are Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Hannah Waddingham, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

Production for Season 3 began last September, with delays and extra precautions due to the COVID pandemic. The cast remained productive in that interim, with Anderson and Waddingham both netting best supporting actress Emmy noma for their roles in The Crown and Ted Lasso, respectively. Waddingham recently told Collider that the new season would also feature an "increasingly beautiful" role for her on-screen son, Jackson, played by Williams-Stirling, who himself had a pivotal role in Lovers Rock, one of Steve McQueen's Small Axe films for Amazon. Bringing all of these heavy hitters back together for another season is bound to be electric.

Season 3 of Sex Education arrives on Netflix on September 17. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the new season below.

Here's the official synopsis for the third season:

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

