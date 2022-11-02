"There's a lot of newness for all of the characters and I think that that does make the show feel very new."

Sex Education Season 4 has had a lot of cast exits and additions, and the upcoming season is likely to have a much different feel compared to the previous seasons. Actress Aimee Lou Wood, who has played Aimee Gibbs since Season 1, has revealed that it’s not just the cast members who are changing, but also the plot itself. In an interview with Digital Spy, Wood revealed what viewers should expect out of the plot and the characters for Season 4.

“The characters feel like they’re in very new territory because they literally are, they’re at a new school," she said. "A lot of our feeling slightly off-centre is actually also just because of what is happening in the story, which is that they are [at] a new school. Aimee particularly - her best friend's in America, she doesn't have a boyfriend for the first time ever, she's at a brand new school where she doesn't have any mates. So there's a lot of newness for all the characters and I think that that does make the show feel very new.”

The changes in plot and the lives of the character are expected to give the show a “fresh” feeling. For Wood personally, the changes created a “fun acting challenge” to ensure that the characters feel like the same ones that fans grew to love. “It’s about maintaining who they are when everything around us is different because it really does feel different,” she said. “We’ve got different directors, different writers, so it’s very, very, very new which can also be exciting.”

Sex Education aired its third season last year, which saw dramatic changes including the show’s resident high school being shut down, and Maeve (Emma Mackie) being sent off to study abroad in America. Since the announcement of Season 4, four cast members have confirmed they will not be returning to the fourth season: Patricia Allison (Ola), Rakhee Thakrar (Emily Sands), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), and Simon Ashley (Olivia). Ashley explained that her decision to leave the show was so that she could focus on her role as Kate Sharma on Netflix’s Bridgerton.

During the interview, Wood revealed that she is excited about the new members of the cast, but she still misses the actors who exited: “We definitely love all the new additions, they’re all amazing, but we also definitely miss the people who exited. We really do miss them.”

Sex Education seasons one through three are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is currently in production and is expected to release at some point next year.