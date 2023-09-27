Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Sex Education Season 4.

In the final season of Netflix’s Sex Education, huge changes are afoot for our beloved Moordale residents — at least, the residents who are still around after several cast departures between seasons. First and foremost, Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and several of their friends, including Ruby (Mimi Keene), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Cal (Dua Saleh), are starting at a new school after the Moordale school was shut down in the Season 3 finale. Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) is studying abroad in the United States, finding her writing program quite the challenge with an unsupportive professor. Plus, there’s the addition of several new supporting characters that take up quite a bit of time in a final season that many have heavily criticized since its release. That said, there is one storyline in particular that continues to be one of the highlights of the entire show, even with the lackluster writing of the final season, which is that of our beloved Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood).

Aimee’s Healing Journey Continues in ‘Sex Education’ Season 4

After being sexually assaulted by a man on the bus in Sex Education Season 2, Aimee’s healing journey has taken her on a heartfelt path throughout the last two seasons. She broke up with Steve (Chris Jenks) because she continued to struggle and needed to be alone. She continued to bake. She decided to explore masturbation and her own body, which we see in her very first scene of the final season and her ranking of the toy she had used. But, shortly after the season begins, Aimee begins to consider using art as a medium to express herself and explore her feelings unlike ever before. She doesn’t quite know what she’s doing, so Isaac (George Robinson) is a godsend when he steps in to help her learn about the different outlets of artistic expression that she could explore.

Once Aimee decides to pursue photography, particularly self-portraits, her entire world is changed. She finds an outlet for her complex emotions that she’s never had access to before, allowing herself to feel and exist on a scale she hadn’t been able to express. This culminates with Aimee finally wearing the jeans that she had been wearing when she was assaulted again, going to the bus stop, taking photos of herself, and then setting the jeans on fire. As the jeans burn, she does a little dance, setting her on a new path in life. After watching Aimee struggle with the trauma of her assault and how to move forward from early on in the second season, there could be no better ending than to see Aimee at peace with herself and moving on (as much as she can) from what happened. Ultimately, this is the best ending that any of our beloved Sex Education characters receive, and it’s only aided by the other aspect of Aimee’s story in the final season.

A New Romance Takes Aimee By Surprise

Through the final season, Aimee finds herself becoming closer to Maeve’s neighbor (and ex-boyfriend) Isaac. He helps her figure out what art medium to channel her creativity and emotions through, and after an awkward ride in a broken elevator at school, feelings blossom between them. Of course, it’s complicated by his history with Maeve, who asks Aimee not to see him after she returns from America to bury her mother. Even while their romance is on pause, it’s easy to see why Aimee is becoming fond of Isaac and why she, eventually, feels she’s ready to be in a relationship again. Isaac is infatuated with Aimee and, like Maeve, finds the way Aimee thinks to be incredibly unique and out of the box (in a good way). Like Maeve, he doesn’t think she’s stupid and would never accuse her of such a thing, but sees the intelligence inside of her that is expressed in unconventional ways. He’s challenged by Aimee’s thinking in the best way, and she’s challenged by his view of life as well. Together, Aimee and Isaac learn a lot about one another, art, and themselves. Their romantic feelings begin to assist in helping them evolve, making the romance work instantaneously and delivering an arc worthy of two long-standing characters in the final season.

There are several new relationships in Sex Education Season 4, platonic and otherwise, but this one has got to be one of the highlights. The chemistry and connection between Aimee and Isaac feels natural and effortless. Perhaps it’s because of Isaac’s similarities to Maeve, and how loved the relationship between Maeve and Aimee is, but their coming together feels right. They balance each other out and open up the world in new ways for one another. Plus, it’s amazing to see Maeve embrace their budding relationship — one that caught her by surprise — by the end of the season before she proclaims Aimee and Isaac as her family and returns to her new life in America.

All in all, Aimee’s story is the highlight of a messy final season. Her growth continues, her healing is still the primary focus of her story, and she’s showcasing the development she’s had over the course of the series by standing up for herself (and winning Scabby Queen against Otis). In fact, I would go so far as to say that Aimee’s story is one of the highlights of the entire show. Her ride on the bus with her fellow young women in Season 2 will always be one of the series’ most iconic and memorable scenes, and the way the writers continued her journey afterward is highly commendable and meaningful. So much thought and care was put into Aimee’s journey and it’s felt every time she’s on the screen. Whereas the final season was a major letdown for many of the characters, including Otis and (to a lesser extent) Maeve, the writers truly closed the book on Aimee in the best way. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you to the writers and to actor Wood for the incredible Aimee Gibbs.

