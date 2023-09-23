The Big Picture Otis and Maeve's intimate scenes in Season 4 of Sex Education were made easier thanks to the professionalism and dedication of actors Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey.

Sex Education Season 4 has officially released on Netflix, marking the end of the beloved comedy series. The latest season brought an onslaught of change for our characters, as former Moordale students were forced to seek new means of education following the Season 3 finale. Two characters that face a fair amount of change themselves are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey). With the new season came new ventures between the pair, including some especially intimate ones. For Sex Education intimacy coordinator David Thackeray, those moments were made all the easier thanks to Butterfield and Mackey.

During an interview with Collider's Chase Hutchinson, Thackeray praised Mackey and Butterfield's work and professionalism, especially regarding any sex scenes between them in Season 4. As Maeve and Otis progressed their relationship more this season on the physical front, Thackeray had more opportunity to work with them both. While he didn't pinpoint any specific scene between that pair that stood out to him, he mentioned how Butterfield and Mackey asked questions to work out how specific scenes should play out. Overall, Thackeray said "it's a joy" to work with the duo.

"They’re so professional and so on when it comes to the intimate scenes, and they’re asking the questions from how we were in Season 2 to where we are now. They’re like, yeah, maybe this position or that doesn’t make sense for this moment, especially for those two moments of where it’s kind of stop and start, and it doesn’t really go anywhere, but you could say they’re quite similar. So, it’s about trying to find a difference in that where, how far in this relationship are we? So yeah, I mean working with them too this season, it’s a joy."

Image via Netflix

Otis and Maeve Have Been on Quite the Journey

Since early in the series, Otis and Maeve have been a pairing many viewers rooted for, as both characters eventually developed feelings for one other. It hasn't been smooth sailing for the pair, though. They both had a lot on their plates — with Otis particularly struggling with romance and anything to do with sex, and Maeve trying to juggle school with a tough situation with her mother. Throughout the series, they have pined over each other, entered other relationships, and finally confessed their feelings. In Season 4, things take a turn mostly for the better as they attempt a long-distance relationship while Maeve studied in America. It was only a matter of time until the two had sex, but not without a few hiccups along the way.

