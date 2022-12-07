Following the roaring success that is Netflix's raunchy comedy series, Sex Education, its star Asa Butterfield has been speaking about what fans can expect from the fourth season, which is currently in full swing on production on shooting at this moment in time. Various characters have moved on from the show, which has also propelled Butterfield's co-stars like Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa to stardom, and the current series will see not just a change in school location, but shooting location as well.

However, one thing that won't change, is the leading man in the form of Butterfield, and speaking with Radio Times, he discussed what had changed - and what hadn't - ahead of the fourth season. "I'm not sure how much I'm allowed to tease," he said. "But we're in the new school, new locations and things have changed up a bit. And we've got some new characters. The show's definitely sort of evolved somewhat. But it's still got the core team involved and it's been fun – I mean we all know each other so well at this point, so it's a great time and it's a laugh."

In Sex Education, viewers follow Otis, a highly intelligent but socially awkward teenager whose mother happens to be a renowned sex therapist. He teams with fellow student Maeve (Mackey) to run an underground sex therapy clinic, in order to make some extra cash on the side. The show has been a runaway success for Netflix since 2019, and has been watched by over 40 million Netflix subscribers.

Image via Netflix

It was previously revealed that Mackey, who has had two big roles in films this year - Death on the Nile with Kenneth Branagh directing, and Emily, a biopic of Emily Brontë from Frances O'Connor - would be stepping back slightly from the role, with her character jetting off to America for further education under the watchful eye of her new tutor, played by Schitt's Creek alum and newbie to this show, Dan Levy.

"It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters," said Mackey. "So there's… I'm not in it as consistently, and yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen – because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!"

Gatwa, meanwhile, will have to balance his duties on the show with his new responsibility as the latest incarnation of Doctor Who, which just began filming this week, and will also appear in the new Barbie film from Greta Gerwig.