The Big Picture The final season of Sex Education on Netflix had a more serious plot, but the cast and crew still had plenty of fun behind the scenes.

Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa had great chemistry both on and off-screen, sharing laughs during filming, including an accidental hot chocolate spill.

Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood also had a lot of fun together during two memorable scenes in the season, including a funeral and a rough day aftermath.

Sex Education came to a close when Netflix released the final season of the series last month, but the streaming platform has kept the party going with the release of the official blooper reel from the final installment. While the plot of the season was more serious than the tone series had previously established, the cast and crew behind the successful comedy still had plenty of fun on the set of the production. Whether it was Moordale or Cavendish, the performers behind the students of the series knew how to have fun.

In the new video, Asa Butterfield can be seen joking around while playing Otis for one final time, as the character who started out as an independent sex therapist has grown up and decided to live his own life as a teenager. The actor got to share many scenes with Ncuti Gatwa, who portrays Eric Effiong in the show and is set to become the 15th Doctor when Doctor Who returns next year. Their chemistry behind the scenes is as magnetic as what can be seen on the show, with plenty of laughs to be shared when a cup of hot chocolate is accidentally spilled on set. And they weren't the only pair of close friends featured on the reel.

After spending the summer in Barbie Land, Emma Mackey went back to her role as Maeve Wiley, the brilliant writer who started out the season studying in the United States, far away from her friends and family. Mackey can be seen having a lot of fun with Aimee Lou Wood, who was in charge of bringing Aimee Gibbs to life once more. Both performers had plenty of laughter to share during two particular sequences in the season: The funeral organized for Maeve's mother and the aftermath of the ceremony, where Otis, Aimee, and Wiley herself try to get some sleep after a very rough day.

'Sex Education' Goes Out With a Bang

Even if the cast and crew of Sex Education were having fun behind the scenes, the plot of the final season delivered a satisfying conclusion to the comedy-drama series that kicked off in 2019. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) was still struggling with raising a baby while trying to remain active in her work life. In the meantime, her son had to face the fact that Cavendish already had a sex therapist by the time he arrived, with O (Thaddea Graham) helping her classmates in need of advice regarding their personal lives.

All four seasons of Sex Education are now streaming on Netflix. You can check out the official blooper reel from the final season below: