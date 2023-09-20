Sex Education is not only one of Netflix's most critically acclaimed comedies, but it also stands as one of their most successful shows of all time. After three triumphant seasons, Sex Education has earned every bit of praise it gets. However, time in television never stands still and boundaries are made to be pushed, which is why so many fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Sex Education's fourth and final season on September 21. After the recent release of some eye-catching new character posters, all the talk is around who exactly is in the cast of the upcoming season of the show. So, with that in mind, here is a comprehensive breakdown of the cast and characters fans will see in Sex Education Season 4.

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

There would certainly be no Sex Education without the adorable Otis, whose growth from the show's debut until Season 3's finale has been astronomical and a treat for fans to see. Starting life as the awkward embodiment of teenage angst, Otis transformed into a confident yet bumbling young man who is still trying to navigate the growing difficulties in his home life. His on-and-off relationship with Emma Mackey's Maeve had fans screaming at their screens in frustration, that is until his surprising romance with Mimi Keene's Ruby, creating a rift in the fan base between fans of either couple. Otis is much more than who he is partnered with, acting as a wonderful surrogate for the audience to indulge in the sometimes extravagant but always relatable lives of those in the show.

As a child star in the likes of The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and Hugo, Asa Butterfield has always found success in the limelight, however, his turn as Otis is arguably his most famous. Alongside Sex Education Season 4, Butterfield will also be starring in the upcoming Jim O'Hanlon-directed Your Christmas or Mine 2.

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

The cool, calm, and sardonic Maeve became a fan favorite from the moment she arrived on screen in Season 1, adding her wonderfully dry sense of humor as well as her beautifully realized moments of drama to each scene. Like Otis and many others in the show, Maeve's character arc has been stunning, with the series managing to beautifully untie the once-thought-unbreakable knot the fan base had applied to her and Otis's dream coupling. Feisty but with a heart of gold, Maeve's storyline alongside her estranged mother might be the most underrated in the entire show, however unfortunately it seems as if her time on screen in Season 4 may be reduced somewhat following her exit to America.

After Sex Education Season 1 had finished, Emma Mackey's career exploded, and rightfully so. Her many awards won as Maeve, including the Rising Star and Outstanding Comedy Actress awards at the BAFTAs, act as illustrators of her wonderful talent, with her burgeoning career having recently found her appearing in the global box-office hit Barbie alongside other Sex Education alumni.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

As possibly the most quotable character in the entire series, Ncuti Gatwa's Eric is excitable and loving but also never far from drama, providing some of Sex Education's most challenging and important storylines. Eric's battle with his own sexuality and how that may affect his home life is beautifully poignant, with his turbulent relationship with Connor Swindells' Adam Groff constantly twisting and turning the audience's expectations throughout Seasons 2 and 3. However, it is his bromance with Otis that stands at the backbone of the entire show, with their love for each other certainly one of modern television's best friendships.

Ncuti Gatwa's post-Sex Education Season 1 career has been a rollercoaster, as his on-screen excellence and off-screen charm have made him a household name. Despite his recent appearance as one of the many Kens in Barbie, with fellow Sex Education star Emma Mackey as his on-screen partner, it is in fact his announcement as the upcoming fifteenth incarnation of Doctor Who that has solidified his A-list celebrity status.

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Sex therapist and writer Jean Milburn is the loving mother of Otis who can't quite help letting her occupation slip into her family life. Wonderfully portrayed by the always-talented Gillian Anderson, Season 3 of Sex Education saw Jean, in typical Sex Education fashion, bring light to the very real complications that can come with pregnancy at a woman Jean's age, with the birth of her child dominating much of the season finale. Now with a bigger family than ever before, Jean's life looks to be on the up heading into Season 4, with her relationship with Otis facing its final adolescence-driven battle. It also looks as if Jean will play a major role in Season 4, with the addition of new characters such as her sister Joanna surely bringing fans much more of Jean's story.

As one of television's biggest stars, Gillian Anderson is still adding to her ever-growing filmography with upcoming roles in the likes of Scoop and The Abandons.

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

The transformation of Adam Groff from Season 1's opening to Season 3's finale is frankly stark, with the previous season of the show being the first time he wasn't portrayed as some sort of villain. Breaking down barriers in the representation of gay men in modern storytelling, the narrative of Adam is certainly one of Sex Education's biggest successes, as his evolution into a man comfortable with his sexuality sees the breaking of typically masculine gender stereotypes in favor of a vulnerability that audiences came to love. His relationship with his parents is also poignant, as is his wonderfully told romance with Ncuti Gatwa's Eric.

Connor Swindells is one of the UK's most promising young actors, with his talent on display in all its glory in the recent BBC hit SAS: Rogue Heroes, as well as his appearance in Barbie alongside both Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey.

Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Budding baker and best friend of Maeve, Aimee is a breath of fresh air each time she is on-screen, managing to bring light to some of Sex Education's darker moments with her endearing charm. After a groundbreaking storyline involving Aimee being sexually assaulted on a bus in Season 2, Season 3 saw Aimee find solace in therapy with Gillian Anderson's Jean, as her attempts to overcome her harrowing ordeal lead her to find meaning through feminism which becomes a wonderfully bold mission statement for Season 3 of the show.

Always loyal and beautifully kind, Aimee is portrayed to perfection by her namesake Aimee-Lou Wood who is set to star alongside the likes of Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) in the upcoming Netflix miniseries Toxic Town.

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

As the Queen Bee of the famous Untouchables (the Mean Girls of Moordale), Ruby Matthews' transformation from a dislikable troublemaker to one-half of the newest fan-favorite couple alongside Otis is brilliant. In Season 3, Ruby, despite having the same core character traits that make her such a brilliant addition to the ensemble throughout the first two seasons, comes on leaps and bounds, finding her softer side thanks to her sweet romance with Otis that began with the shocking revelation that the two had slept together in Season 2. The scene in which the two break up in Season 3, causing Ruby's heart to also be broken, is the character's breakthrough moment where fans finally change their minds and realize their love for her. The questions surrounding her and Otis linger on as Season 4 begins, leaving fans nervous about the outcome.

Mimi Keene, like Asa Butterfield, was a child star on stage and screen including her role in the hit BBC drama Eastenders. Since Sex Education began, Mimi's career has continued to grow including roles in the likes of Tolkien and Close.

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff

Fan favorite Maureen is the loving Mother of Adam and ex-wife of former Headmaster Michael (Alistair Petrie), whose Season 3 arc was a breakthrough for a character that had previously felt confined to her role in other people's stories. Her blossoming friendship with Jean brought smiles to fans throughout the most recent season, as did her reaction to finding out about her son's sexuality and the subsequent fallout of his relationship with Eric. Simply, Maureen is the embodiment of love; the perfect partner for a show about sex.

Samantha Spiro appears alongside the likes of Sir Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter in the upcoming drama One Life.

Dan Levy as Thomas Molly

Following Maeve's leaving for America, Season 4 was always going to follow her time across the pond, with the introduction of Dan Levy's Thomas Molly illustration of this. Although Molly is a new character, and therefore we do not know an almighty amount about him, we do know he will be Maeve's teacher and, if the promotional images are anything to go by, then he will certainly play a big role in Maeve's journey throughout Season 4.

Dan Levy is a wonderful addition to an already impressive cast on Sex Education, with his recent appearances in the likes of Haunted Mansion and The Idol proving just how popular he is today. Check out a more in-depth look at Dan Levy's Thomas in this Collider article.

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

As the former headmaster of Moordale, Michael's relationship with his wife Maureen and their son Adam breaks during the first two seasons of the show, with the third acting as Michael's attempt at redemption. He learns to cook and removes negative people from his life, all in an attempt to find some way back into the family unit he destroyed.

Michael is portrayed by veteran actor Alistair Petrie, whose on-screen career has now spanned nearly 40 years. In that time, Petrie has appeared in the likes of Cloud Atlas, Rush, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Ex-boyfriend of Maeve and best friend of Vivienne, Jackson's academic and sporting excellence crumbles under the pressure of his expectant parents, with his determination to succeed taking a telling blow in Season 3 when he loses his role as head boy. His new-found friendship with Cal is something fans are particularly excited to see develop in Season 4 as the gang all move to a new school.

Outside of Sex Education, Kedar Williams-Stirling has appeared in films such as Shank and Montana, with his big break coming in the form of British children's TV series Wolfblood.

Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne Odusanya

First introduced in Season 2, Viv is academically excellent and holds a bright future, with her passion to succeed at school blindsiding her relationship with Jackson after becoming the head girl in Season 3. After initially siding with the dastardly Headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke), she eventually sees the error in her ways and reforms her bond with Jackson.

Chinenye Ezeudu is certainly best known for her role as Viv in Sex Education but has found success in other projects such as The StrangerandThe School for Good and Evil.

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman

As one of the fresh faces of Season 3, Cal's progressive attitude directly contradicts the plans of Headmistress Hope, with the two coming to blows several times. Eventually, alongside the likes of Jackson and Viv, their plans for a healthier community at Moordale come to fruition following the overthrowing of the Headmistress. With a new school on the horizon, it is likely similar challenges may lay ahead for Cal, but it is nothing they won't face with the same strong sense of drive and determination. Beyond acting, successful Sudanese performer Dua Saleh is better known for their musical career, with their 2019 debut EP Nūr receiving wide critical acclaim leading to two successful follow-ups.

George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin

Isaac's two seasons on the show so far have centered on his relationship with Maeve, with his jealousy causing difficulties between her and Otis in Season 2, and their eventual romantic relationship in Season 3 being scuppered by Maeve cheating on him. After leaving for America, it seemed that the two decided to remain in each other's lives, which certainly begs many questions about just what role Isaac will play in Season 4.

George Robinson has had a much smaller acting career than many of his fellow cast mates, with appearances in Dalgliesh and Perfect as his only other on-screen work to date.

Thaddea Graham as O

Another new character making their debut in Season 4, Thaddea Graham's sex expert O is new school Cavendish's answer to Otis. A rivalry is sure to develop, as the two battle it out to be crowned the number one sex therapist on campus.

A talented actress with bags of talent, Thaddea Graham's addition to the cast has come with much praise following her successful appearances in the likes of Doctor Who and The Irregulars.

Other Exits and Arrivals

Just as it has been since Season 1, Sex Education is full to the brim with a talented ensemble that combines to make the show the success it is. Just as any new show will, Sex Education Season 4 sees the evolution of its cast as other new faces join and some fan favorites sadly leave. Lisa McGrillis (Last Night in Soho) as Jean's sister Joanna is joining the cast alongside the aforementioned Dan Levy and Thaddea Graham as Thomas Molly and O respectively. Sadly, Sex Education Season 4 did see the exit of the likes of Simone Ashley as Ashley, Patricia Allison as Ola, and Tanya Reynolds as Lily. With Season 4 now closer than ever, the hype is rightfully high for what promises to be the biggest season yet as we wave goodbye to one of Netflix's biggest hits.