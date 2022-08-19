As filming for Sex Education Season 4 kicks into high gear, casting is following right behind. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that seven new faces will join the Netflix original in regular roles. Chief among them is Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy. He is set to play Thomas Molloy, Maeve's U.S. tutor at an Ivy League college. Additional series regulars include Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, and newcomers Alexandra James, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, and Imani Yahshua in unknown roles.

Along with the casting news, Netflix shared a few first-look images from the upcoming season. One showcases the return of Asa Butterfield as Otis and Mimi Keene as Ruby, who viewers will remember sparked a relationship in Season 3. The other two images welcome Levy into the fray, with a photo of him posing with the show's slate, and one with him and Emma Mackey as Maeve. The photos also tease the new college setting included in Season 4.

Sex Education follows Otis, an awkward teenage boy not helped by having a mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), who's a sex therapist. But when he accidentally offers helpful advice to someone, he teams up with Maeve to start a sex therapy clinic at Moordale Secondary School. By Season 3, the clinic is co-opted by someone else, and developers purchase Moordale, forcing all of its students to find other schools.

Season 4 will follow Otis, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and the others (sans Maeve) as they start a new school called Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis plans to continue his clinic, as he and Eric hope to avoid any negative social standing. However, they find that Cavendish is quite different from Moordale and has "daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!" Meanwhile, Maeve begins her new program in the U.S. at Wallace University, and, yes, Otis still pines for her across the pond. Otis must also adjust to his new home life after Jean gave birth.

Sex Education is created, executive produced, and showrun by Laurie Nunn. Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor executive produce, with Eleven Productions producing the series for Netflix. Additional returning cast includes Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael), and Samantha Spiro (Maureen).

There is currently no release date for Sex Education Season 4. Catch up with Seasons 1-3 now on Netflix. Check out Gatwa and Williams-Stirling interviewing each other below: