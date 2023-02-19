After a whirlwind of casting shake-ups, Netflix's Sex Education has received an exciting new addition to the upcoming fourth season. During this year's BAFTAs, Jodie Turner-Smith revealed to Variety that she will appear in Season 4, saying, "You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education."

Turner-Smith also said that viewers have Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa to thank for her casting, sharing that Gatwa invited her to the show: "First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he’s my favourite character on the show. So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying I’m doing [it].” She further confirmed that Gatwa personally called her with the invitation.

There's currently no further word on whom Turner-Smith will play. Given that her scenes are with Gatwa, it's likely she may appear as a member of Eric's (Gatwa) family viewers haven't met yet in the UK, Ghana, or Nigeria. It will also be interesting to learn how Turner-Smith's character ties into the conclusion of Eric's arc, as Gatwa heavily suggested that he would be leaving the show after Season 4.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Emma Mackey Is Ready to Say Goodbye to 'Sex Education'

Who Else Will Star in 'Sex Education' Season 4?

Prior to the start of production, the show bid farewell to a handful of cast members, kick-started by the departure of Simone Ashley due to scheduling conflicts with Bridgerton. Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison announced their leave shortly after as Lily and Ola, respectively – two characters who were also an on-screen couple. The final confirmed exit was Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sands, Moordale's English teacher.

Despite the absences, much of the remaining core cast will return for the upcoming season, including Gatwa, Asa Butterfield as Otis, Gillian Anderson as Jean, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Aimee Lou Wood as Amy, Connor Swindells, Alistair Petrie, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Mimi Keene, and Samantha Spiro. New cast includes Dan Levy as Maeve's U.S. tutor Thomas Molloy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Alexandra James, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, and Imani Yahshua.

Season 4 will pick up in the aftermath of Moordale's sale and closure at the end of Season 3. It will follow Otis, Eric, and the others as they start at a new school called Cavendish Sixth Form College. While there, they realize how vastly different Cavendish and Moordale are. Meanwhile, Maeve begins her new program in the States, and Jean and Otis adjust to life with a new baby.

Sex Education Season 4 currently has no release date but is expected sometime this year.