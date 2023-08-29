The Big Picture Sex Education's final season is approaching, and Netflix has released character posters featuring the main cast.

Otis and his mother, Jean, have played significant roles in the show, with Otis gaining popularity by offering sex therapy sessions to his peers.

While Otis and Maeve's relationship has faced obstacles, including Maeve being transferred to a different school, viewers are eager to see if they will finally become a couple as the series concludes.

It's almost time for the final season of Sex Education to arrive to television, and to celebrate, Netflix has released new character posters featuring the return of the main cast that has entertained the world for almost five years at this point. The curious thing about this part of the promotional campaign for the series, is the way the characters' faces are portrayed in the new posters. Since this is a show about educating young people about sexuality, the new images are pretty graphic by showing what the characters' faces would look like during the climatic moment of an intimate encounter.

Some of the characters shown in the new posters are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). When the pair were introduced in 2019, Otis was a shy student with almost no friends, but a bunch of extensive knowledge about sexuality's relation with psychology thanks to his mother, who works as a therapist. When Ottis found out that he could charge his fellow students for short sex therapy sessions, he changed his status at Moordale and quickly became one of the most popular kids around the school. His journey would eventually lead him to his best friends.

While Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis seemed to be the complete opposite of one another, their maturity and charisma made them slowly fall in love with each other, but life quickly got in the way, and they couldn't find a proper way to express their feelings for one another. Just when it looked like a relationship might happen between the two of them, Maeve had to be transferred to a different school, leaving Otis alone with Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) back at the school where they met in the first place. But this narrative is now ready to arrive to is natural conclusion.

Image via Netflix

The End of the Road

With the main cast having the opportunity of moving on towards bigger projects, including the new season of Doctor Who and this summer's Barbie, it was clear that the time for Sex Education to end was coming soon. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the fourth season of the teen comedy would be its final one, and that some cast members from previous installments wouldn't be coming back to conclude their narratives. It remains to be seen if Otis and Maeve will finally become a couple, and if Eric will be able to maintain the good relationship he's built with his family as audiences go back to Moordale one final time.

You can check out the new character posters for Sex Education below, before the series returns to Netflix on September 21:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix