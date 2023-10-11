Sex Education is an acclaimed Netflix series that fearlessly delves into a wide array of significant and sometimes challenging subjects, such as sexuality, consent, identity, mental health, and relationships. Since its debut in 2019, the show has consistently ranked among Netflix's most popular original series. Now, in 2023, Sex Education has made its highly anticipated return with its fourth and final season last September 21st.

The final season also brought with it the departure of several beloved characters from the storylines, a development that is sure to evoke a sense of sadness among dedicated fans of the show. However, it also introduced a fresh batch of new characters to the show, each with their own compelling stories. These newcomers upheld Sex Education's signature blend of beauty and quirkiness as the series came to a close.

9 Thomas Molly

Mr. Molloy (Dan Levy) is a renowned but condescending author who serves as Maeve's (Emma Mackey) course tutor at Wallace University. His discouraging words nearly crush her aspirations of becoming a writer when he suggests that she might not have what it takes to succeed in the field. He openly identifies as queer and has struggled to cope with his descent from being hailed as a generational literary genius to facing a barrage of rejection letters for his recent work.

He employs an unconventional teaching approach that often leaves students with the greatest potential feeling shattered and dispirited, only to challenge them to discover how to rebuild themselves from the pieces.

8 Beau

Beau (Reda Elazouar) is a soft-spoken and seemingly reserved student who manages to win Viv's (Chinenye Ezeudu) heart not just with his good looks but also with his deep passion for statistics and all things related to academics. Regrettably, his seemingly sweet courtship masks a manipulative technique known as love-bombing, which eventually devolves into emotional and physical abuse. He becomes excessively possessive and reacts violently even at the slightest interaction Viv has with another male.

Fortunately, Viv possesses a strong support system and a healthy sense of self-esteem, which enables her to recognize the emotional imprisonment for what it is – far from love. She takes the brave step of cutting ties with Beau and ending the terrible relationship on Sex Education before the abuse can escalate further.

7 Sarah “O” Owen

While Otis (Asa Butterfield) may have previously faced challenges from the infamous "sex king" Kyle (Jojo Macari) infringing on his sex therapy domain in past seasons of Sex Education, Sarah "O" Owens (Thaddea Graham) proves to be the genuine competitor. Operating a sex therapy clinic at Cavendish, she astounds everyone with her unexpected rap skills as she launches a campaign to become the school's new sex therapist, challenging Otis for the position.

Furthermore, in one of season 4's standout moments, O opens up about her past habit of cutting ties with former partners at Cavendish due to her struggle to openly acknowledge her asexuality, spreading knowledge and educating viewers about the term. Despite O's brief appearance in just one season, she proves to be a formidable rival for Otis and a captivating character that fans would eagerly welcome the opportunity to get to know better.

6 Abbi

Abbi, played by Anthony Lexa, embodies perpetual cheerfulness and a touch of hypocrisy as the transgender leader of the most esteemed group at Cavendish, known as the Coven. Her relationship with Roman is akin to royalty within the confines of Cavendish. Even though she champions inclusivity and enforces strict measures to discourage gossiping, she has unintentionally left Aisha feeling unheard, Roman feeling unloved, and at times, strayed from her own principles of decency by indulging in a bit of gossip herself.

Furthermore, Abbi plays a pivotal role in guiding Eric on his spiritual journey, drawing from her own experiences as an LGBTQ+ Christian who, despite facing expulsion from her church, maintains a deep connection with Jesus in her heart.

5 Joanna

In Season 4, Jean's (Gillian Anderson) sister Joanna (Lisa McGrillis) is introduced when Otis reaches out to her for help after witnessing his mother's declining mental health. Joanna arrives to assist in managing baby Joy and Jean's new role as a radio show host. However, Jean is aware that Joanna's presence is likely to bring more trouble than help.

Jean tends to be overly controlling when it comes to Joanna, primarily because she believes that Joanna has poor judgment. This is driven by Joanna's tendency to make extravagant purchases despite being in debt and her need for more structure in her life. Joanna’s presence helps viewers to have more context about the sister’s past as Joanna's self-destructive behavior is deeply connected to a traumatic experience she endured at the age of 12.

4 Roman

Roman (Felix Mufti) a cheerful trans-masculine student well-liked at Cavendish is in a very admired love story with an assumed Queen bee of Cavendish, Abbi. One of the best Sex Education characters, Roman is also the one who shares with Cal (Dua Saleh) the financial aspects of undergoing gender-affirming top surgery, drawing from his own experience.

Despite being the life of the party and part of a powerful couple with Abbi, he finds it challenging to express his dissatisfaction regarding their lack of intimacy until he heeds Otis' advice. Roman also comes across as an exceptionally compassionate and empathetic individual, offering viewers valuable insights into the experiences of a transgender person.

3 God

Initially, Jodie Turner-Smith's character's identity remains in mystery. She appears as a seemingly random woman who has a chance encounter with Eric (Ncuti Gatwa). However, due to her appearance and the nature of her encounter with Eric, it's believed that she is God whose purpose is to ensure that Eric is on the correct path toward fulfilling his life's calling.

Moreover, in their heartfelt and significant exchange, he comes to understand that his purpose is to "let everyone know that I love them for who they are." This newfound understanding inspires him to fully embrace his calling and transform into a more inclusive pastor by the end of Sex Education Season 4. This also marks the final appearance of Turner-Smith's character in the show.

2 Tyrone

Tyrone (Imani Yahshua) is the embodiment of an Instagram thirst trap, a potential sensation in the making. He's also Maeve's (Emma Mackey) good friend from their gifted student program at Wallace University in America. At one point, Otis (Asa Butterfield) can't help but feel a pang of jealousy when he observes Maeve spending an extensive amount of time with Tyrone.

He's also a young gay man who grew up in a comparable low-income, single-parent household, much like Maeve. His shared background helps Maeve feel less isolated when she's so far away from everything and everyone she's ever known. However, aside from his shared background and support for Maeve, Tyrone's role in Sex Education Season 4 is rather minimal, with limited screen time that doesn't offer viewers many opportunities to get to know him better.

1 Aisha

Aisha (Alexandra James) is a vibrant and astrology-enthusiastic member of the Coven who grapples with a complex relationship with her disability. She's candid about explaining to others that she relies on lip-reading when people communicate with her, but she distanced herself from British Sign Language (BSL) years ago due to the shame she felt about requesting those specific accommodations.

When Issac (George Robinson), who uses a wheelchair, voices his concerns about Cavendish's sluggish response to repairing the elevator, Aisha seizes the opportunity to shed light on the school's consideration of her unique requirements. This prompts her close friends to embark on the journey of learning BSL. Even though Aisha's character isn't as focused on the sexual aspect as the rest of the cast, she serves as a representative of a minority within the school community who deserve more attention.

