A new season of Sex Education is on the way, and audiences can barely contain themselves. This British teen dramedy has become one of Netflix's most popular and highly anticipated series. The regular suspects will be back, including Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), to name a few, as they navigate their way through the closure of Moordale, the secondary school that's at the center of the show. But that's not all. Someone else will be joining the Sex Education family this season: Dan Levy.

Though the central characters will of course remain the focus of the show, Levy joins the cast in Season 4 with a key supporting role.

Who Will Dan Levy's Character Be?

Meave is about to pursue her dreams of becoming a writer, and at the start of Season 4, she's already studying at Wallace University in the United States. Leaving everything she has ever known behind, she starts her adventure to chase her passions in an altogether new country.

And that's where Dan Levy comes in. From what we know about his character, he's a successful author who is also Maeve's professor, Thomas Molloy. Will he recognize Maeve's talents and take her under his wing, or will he be a hard ass professor who criticizes her every (written) word? No matter what, we can expect Levy to be as entertaining as always, and we may see hints of his most well-known character through Molloy.

Where Do You Know Dan Levy From?

Dan Levy's most famous character has to be David Rose from Schitt's Creek, a show he co-produced and often wrote for. He stars alongside his fater Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy as a family whose fall from riches lands them in the quaint town of Schitt's Creek. With such a quirky character as David, Dan will no doubt be able to step into the shoes of Professor Molloy with a fun twist.

If you need more Dan Levy and miss the days of the Great Canadian Baking Show with him as host, there is a solution. It's called The Big Brunch, a cooking competition which revolves around different brunch foods and experimentation where the contestants all fight to win with Dan Levy as the host. It's not to be missed if you're a fan of adorable casts who always make you smile.

Levy also starred in the holiday rom-com Happiest Season, with Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, and Victor Garber. He's also set to make his directorial debut with Good Grief, which he'll also star in, along with Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, and more.

In addition to all that, he'll surely be a scene stealer in the newest season of Sex Education. He's always got a trick up his sleeve to capture the audience and have them on the edge of their seats. The newest season is sure to be a smash hit.