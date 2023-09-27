Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Sex Education.

After four seasons of being one of the most diverse, inclusive, and sex-positive shows on television, Netflix's Sex Education has ended, with a finale that satisfyingly wraps up the main character arcs while still leaving certain things to the audience’s imagination. As a series that celebrates the power of therapy, it makes sense that Sex Education ends many of these arcs with simple yet powerful conversations between characters, demonstrating how life-changing opening up to one another can be. Much of the show's final season revolves around the move to the progressive Cavendish College and the ensuing run-off between Otis (Asa Butterfield) and O (Thaddea Graham) to be the sole sex therapist on campus, but ultimately the results matter little; what’s important is the cast learning to figure out their issues along the way.

Where Do Otis and Maeve Stand at the End of 'Sex Education'?

Going into the series finale of Sex Education, Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) have already said their goodbyes. Maeve begins the season studying at Wallace, a prestigious American university, and struggles to impress her harsh writing professor Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy); she returns home after her mother suffers what turns out to be a fatal overdose. But as she deals with her complicated feelings of grief, her confidence is also completely shattered, having been told by Molloy that she’s not cut out for the profession she wants to pursue. Maeve is adamant that she isn’t going back, but this changes when she meets Otis’ mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), who gives her the encouragement and reassurance she needs but has never received in her unstable childhood.

A conversation between Otis and O makes the former realize that his sexual issues stem from a fear of getting his heart broken just like Jean did, and with this knowledge, he can let go and have sex with Maeve for the first time after the couple confess their love to one another. The following morning, Maeve leaves for the US after scattering her mother’s ashes, and Otis spends the finale dealing with the fallout from their breakup after the pair agree that long distance would only hold them back. Otis admits that he feels like suppressing his emotions surrounding Maeve’s departure, but deep down he knows that he needs to face them head-on to get through it; it’s a hopeful ending, as we know that taking a break from his somewhat codependent connection to Maeve is probably for the best. Otis also shows growth when he gives up the sex therapist position to O, at last understanding that he is not entitled to take the already established role away from her.

Otis Loses Ruby, But He and Jean Are Stronger Than Ever

The students of Cavendish aren’t so receptive to O’s victory, as she was previously exposed for bullying Ruby (Mimi Keene) as a child. By this point in the season, it’s become clear that although the students of Cavendish mean well, they often engage in toxic positivity: overly policing gossip, keeping up a happy facade all the time, and holding each other to impossibly high standards. Ruby has a significant turning point when she asks the students to give O a second chance and accept her as the school’s therapist. But she still manages to draw some boundaries when it comes to Otis, who strings her along for much of the season, ghosting her as soon as Maeve gets home. He states his desire to stay friends, which she denies, and it’s empowering to see her realize that she doesn’t owe him anything.

New arrival Abbi (Anthony Lexa) also learns to overcome her toxic positivity, which she adopted as a defense mechanism after coming out as a trans woman and being rejected by her family. She expresses her fears that sharing her negative emotions will push others away, but her boyfriend Roman (Felix Mufti) and best friend Aisha (Alexandra James) want to be there for her; Abbi and Roman are able to rekindle their sexual relationship after repairing their communication.

Another relationship that goes from strength to strength is Otis and Jean’s; the duo have frequently been at odds throughout the series over Jean’s involvement in Otis’ life, and they do fight early on in the episode over Jean’s part in Maeve’s exit, but by the end of the episode, Otis concedes that it was the right thing for Maeve to do. Jean comes to terms with the fact that she has postpartum depression, and is still recovering from her recent breakup and traumatic childbirth; her sister Joanna (Lisa McGrillis) confides in her about the childhood sexual abuse she experienced, opting to move back in and help take care of Jean’s daughter Joy as they help each other work through their issues.

Eric and Adam Get Happy Endings — but Not With Each Other

The friendship between fan favorite Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Otis thankfully finishes off on a good note after they agree to stop ignoring their personal differences and start talking about them instead. Also in a better place by the end of the season are Eric and Adam (Connor Swindells), who previously broke up, but reach an understanding when they briefly see each other at the funeral. Eric goes on a major religious journey, as he attempts to reconcile being gay with being Christian and deliberates over whether to get baptized; he comes out to his church at his baptism but doesn’t go through with it after his community fails to offer him the support he’s looking for. After having talks with Pastor Samuel (Gbolahan Obisesan) — as well as several visions of God (Jodie Turner-Smith) — he discovers his calling is to help the church become more welcoming of all people, and decides to become a pastor.

Adam, on the other hand, settles into a job he loves working with animals on a farm and training to be a horse riding instructor. He becomes more comfortable in his sexuality, eventually coming out as bisexual to his coworker Jem (Bella Maclean) who promptly asks him out on a date. Adam’s fraught relationship with his father Michael (Alistair Petrie) begins to mend, as Michael takes the time to deal with his own childhood trauma and truly get to know his son on a personal level. In the episode, Michael — now employed as a substitute teacher, but developing his new interest in cooking — proudly hugs Adam after witnessing him at work, promising that he does love him. A reunion between Michael and Adam’s mother, Maureen (Samantha Spiro), appears to be on the cards too, as the trio ends their scenes watching TV together, finally seeming like a family.

Aimee’s Healing Journey Reaches a Perfect Conclusion

Sex Education’s overall best storyline belongs to Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), who was sexually assaulted on a bus in Season 2 and has since been incrementally working through her resulting trauma and intimacy issues. Season 4 sees Aimee strike up a friendship with Isaac (George Robinson); she supports his campaigns for improved accessibility on campus, and he guides her to use art as a way to heal. Wearing the jeans she was assaulted in, she photographs herself in various locations doing different things, conveying how she carries the trauma around with her. As a final act of closure, she photographs herself burning the jeans at the bus stop.

As Aimee and Isaac develop feelings for each other throughout the season, Aimee wrestles with whether to pursue it, knowing that Isaac has a difficult history with her best friend Maeve. Though Maeve initially tells Aimee that their potential romance makes her uncomfortable, she eventually gives them her blessing. Isaac completely understands that Aimee wants to take things slow, and when she’s feeling ready by the end of the finale, the pair kiss, making them one of the few ships to survive the season.

The Future Looks Optimistic for Jackson, Viv, and Cal

After a health scare, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) spends the final part of the season trying to find out more about his biological father. After discovering love letters between his mother Roz (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) and a man called Jerome, he goes to visit him, only to have the door slammed shut in his face. Roz and Jackson’s other mother, Sofia (Hannah Waddingham), later discloses to Jackson the truth about his parentage; he was not born of a sperm donor, but rather an affair between Roz and Jerome that took place before she met Sofia. Jackson is angry at his mothers, but the trio clearly will be able to deal with it in time.

This season, Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) gets into a relationship with a fellow student, Beau (Reda Elazouar), but his controlling and jealous behavior begins to surface. Although Viv is initially defensive of her new boyfriend, Jackson is concerned for the well-being of his best friend. After Beau gets physically forceful with Viv, she breaks down to Jackson; in the finale, she summons the courage to break things off with Beau, demanding he stay away from her. Jackson and Viv’s storylines feel slightly underdeveloped this season in comparison to the other characters, but their friendship is still a standout, and we know they’ll continue to be there for each other every step of the way as they deal with their experiences from this season.

Finally, there’s Cal (Dua Saleh), who wrestles with gender dysphoria throughout Season 4, along with the impact that taking testosterone has on their sex drive. Cal grapples with the fact that they will likely have to either wait over five years before receiving top surgery on the NHS, or go private, which could cost upwards of £10,000. Much of the finale revolves around Cal’s alarming disappearance, but they are eventually found by Eric and Jackson, who remind Cal that they’re not alone; Jackson vows to be a better friend going forward. The latter part of the episode is set at a fundraiser event in which the clinic election results are announced; after Eric’s church refuses to accept the funds due to Cavendish’s progressive values, the college opts to donate them to Cal’s top surgery instead.

Otis and Maeve’s Bittersweet Ending in 'Sex Education' Season 4 Feels True to Their Characters

At the core of Sex Education is the will-they-won’t-they dynamic between Otis and Maeve, and so some fans are surely surprised that the two go their separate ways at the end of the series. But this is undoubtedly the right decision; it is clear from Maeve’s final letter to Otis that he has had a lasting impact on her and helped break down her walls. But as much as Maeve’s arc has been about letting her guard down and trusting others, it’s also been about chasing her intellectual dreams and carving out a better life for herself. Her ultimate goal was always to get out of Moordale, and it would’ve felt inauthentic to have Maeve sacrifice opportunities in America for a boy.

Besides, who knows what the future holds — Maeve is last seen wearing Otis’ t-shirt, after all. The pair don’t separate due to a lack of love, but because they both need different things at this stage in life and have to put themselves first; there’s still a chance they could reunite later on down the road. Whether they’re the loves of each other's lives or just a fleeting romance, Sex Education demonstrates just how important high school relationships can be. The fact that most of the popular ships in the show — Otis and Maeve, Otis and Ruby, Adam and Eric — end up apart highlights the show’s commitment to showing realistic depictions of teenage love lives while maintaining that short-lived relationships can be no less meaningful. At the end of Season 4, the Sex Education gang ultimately feels ready to move on with the rest of their lives, armed with the skills and knowledge to navigate sex and love in healthier ways.

