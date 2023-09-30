Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Sex Education.

The Big Picture The final season of Sex Education focuses on friendship, highlighting that platonic relationships are just as valuable as romantic ones.

Jackson and Viv's friendship is put to the test when Viv's new boyfriend tries to come between them, but their loyalty and support for each other prevail.

The series emphasizes the importance of friendships as safe spaces, with the Cavendish community coming together to support Cal in a time of need and Maeve finding solace in her friends after the loss of her mother.

Throughout the four seasons of Sex Education, the students of Moordale have coupled up in any and every combination. In this fourth and final season, many of them have migrated to the ultra-progressive Cavendish College, and the dating pool just got a little wider with all of these smiling new faces. This season, despite the presence of established and new romantic interests, focuses on a different kind of unconditional love: friendship. For a show with sex at its core, these platonic relationships are the most compelling aspect of the season, even more so than the love stories.

The focus on friendship in the final season is the ultimate sign that the series has grown and matured along with its cast. One of the pillars of becoming a young adult is learning that friendships are just as valuable and important in a well-rounded and happy life as your romantic relationships. These characters are learning to balance both and to recognize which people are healthy to keep in your life and which need to be cut out. This year, characters Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) are put to the test when a new boyfriend tries to drive a wedge between them.

Jackson and Viv Have an Easy, Loyal Friendship

This unlikely pair first crossed paths early in Season 2 when Viv was paired up with Jackson to be his tutor. In addition to teaching him math, she also taught him the importance of getting to know himself outside of his limited self-image as an athlete. Thanks to her advice, Jackson joins the school play — which Viv agrees to help him get ready for if he teaches her how to get out of the friend zone with her crush. These two fit so well together because they challenge each other. They are both amazingly confident and capable, but with each other’s guidance, they learn to apply themselves in new ways.

This doesn’t mean that they are without their spats. In Season 4, their arc ends on a hopeful note, they stick together through all the challenges life throws at them which, in the past, have threatened to tear them apart. Viv meets a fetching new study partner who is eager to move their relationship to the next level. Happy with her new beau, she goes with the flow of their new relationship but soon finds herself apologizing for her friendship with Jackson, as it rubs her new boyfriend the wrong way. Alarm bells go off when Jackson observes this controlling behavior, but Viv insists that he needs to back off because she is finally happy. Even as Jackson struggles with his own health scare and identity crisis, he is there for Viv when she realizes the magnitude of the problems in her relationship. Despite her attempt to push him away to keep the peace with her boyfriend, their loyalty to one another is resilient. As Jackson tries to get to the bottom of the mysteries in his own family, she is there to guide him through the overwhelming emotions that follow. This pair is clearly in it for the long haul as best friends. Their easy and mature dynamic also dispels irritating assumptions that men and women can’t have a genuine friendship without romantic feelings taking over.

Eric’s New ‘Coven’ Helps Him Accept Himself

We’ve all heard the saying you never know what you have until it’s gone. Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) have definitely taken this phrase to heart this season as they navigate the growing differences between them as they get older. Though this duo has been known to be attached at the hip, Otis has a track record of becoming a little too self-involved to properly show his friends how much he cares once he gets wrapped up in his own problems. History repeats itself as Otis competes to become the only sex therapist on campus while trying to hang onto his long-distance girlfriend Maeve (Emma Mackey). In his absence, Eric is welcomed into another group with open arms. Abbi, Roman, and Aisha (played by Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, and Alexandra James, respectively) are Cavendish royalty, and for the first time, Eric is looked at like the Belle of the Ball by the popular kids. Not only that, but they admire, love, and respect him for exactly who he is. With this new group, he doesn’t feel the need to explain parts of himself, or worse, hide them away in order to feel accepted. Roman points out that this is why he has distanced himself from most of his straight friends, not that he likes them any less as people, but that constant need to justify your choices can be exhausting, and it’s nice to be with a group that just gets it. Suddenly Eric realizes that yes, this gap in his life has now been filled, and it is a role that Otis can’t fulfill. And yet, Otis seems to refuse to do what he can to lessen that gap between them, even as he feels this distance growing.

Feeling left out of Eric’s new posse, he attempts to put the blame on Eric for being distant. All this time with like-minded people has instilled a new confidence in Eric, however. He has tapped into a new, assertive voice and confronts Otis for not meeting him where he lives and talking about things like sex and race as it pertains to Eric, things that affect his life, not just Otis’. Feeling as though you’re not being heard in a friendship is a huge dealbreaker, so when Eric takes some time apart from Otis, it is a real act of self-love. It forces Otis to decide if he is willing to be better in order to show up for his best friend. When he does make that decision and the two reconcile, it is the most heartwarming note that the series could have possibly concluded with. These two needed to fall apart to come back together as stronger, better people.

Friendships Create a Safe Space For Cal and Maeve

This season, Cal (Dua Saleh) is in a phase in their life where they feel they are constantly facing an uphill battle, and it is beginning to weigh too heavily on them. Jackson has retreated right when Cal needs his friendship the most. They are extremely confused about what testosterone is doing to their body, and they are distancing themselves from their mom because they don’t feel supported. Cal’s mind goes to a dark place and Cavendish, upon realizing Cal is missing, immediately bands together to search for them. The love and dedication that every member of the Cavendish community shows Cal in this episode is possible because of the deep love they all have for their friend. This bond has ensured that Cal has a safe and loving space to return to when they are found. Eric and Jackson are the first to spot Cal. Both boys speak to them from a place of honesty and true care so that Cal knows they have a plethora of people who love them and will do everything they can to ensure their safe return. This sense of community is vital for the mental health of young, queer people especially when they are struggling with such severe stresses like gender dysmorphia.

Another heartwarming example of this group coming together to show their support is after Maeve loses her mother. Maeve is guided through grief by a loving assembly of her friends after she fears that no one will be there to honor her mum when she says goodbye. This gesture is led by her best friend Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) who stands in solidarity with Maeve through every step of the horrible process. When Maeve is overwhelmed, it is Isaac (George Robinson) who is there to talk her down. At the end of the day, it is these two people who she considers to be family, that she wants by her side when she scatters the ashes. She reciprocates her love and trust for them by giving her blessing for them to explore a budding romance, knowing that their bond as friends will never be broken, even as they all grow and evolve. It is hard for her to come to that realization, initially withholding her support, but putting her friend’s needs ahead of her own insecurity demonstrates that she is just as committed to their happiness as they are to hers. Isn’t that all anyone could ask for in a best friend?

Friendships Give 'Sex Education' a Hopeful Send-Off

Sex Education has demystified what it means to be a good partner on so many levels. What this series has also done, especially in its sendoff season, is to convey just how many of those qualities overlap into being a good friend: communication, respect, open-mindedness, and non-judgment are not just reserved for the person you’re in love with. These lessons are pulled off with ease because the series treats their teenage characters as intelligent, emotionally capable, and deserving of second chances. It is so heartening to see the finale reward each character with the loving relationships they are each worthy of.