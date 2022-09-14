As filming for Season 4 of Netflix's Sex Education continues, star Gillian Anderson provided a behind-the-scenes sneak peek via Instagram. While the post doesn't give anything away regarding the plot, it gives fans some insight into part of what goes into bringing Jean Milburn to life. Anderson's post features her getting prepped in make-up and hair, with a vanity covered in different products -- and an interesting looking doll on the side.

Anderson plays Jean Milburn, a sex therapist and Otis' mother. Throughout the show thus far, viewers have seen her go through her own share of excitement and drama. When she was first introduced, viewers saw many of her actual sessions with clients, and how her career leads her to be more open about sex related topics with Otis (even if it makes him occasionally squirm). Jean has also helped with Moordale Secondary's sex ed curriculum, and is a published author on the topic. On the relationship front, Jean is a single mother with a rocky history with her ex-husband and Otis' father. Soon, she entered a steady relationship with another man, Jakob, and later became pregnant. By the end of Season 3, Jean gives birth but reveals Jakob isn't the father. Season 4 will, presumably, answer who is, as well as see Jean and Otis adjusting to a home life with a new baby around.

Sex Education largely centers on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an awkward teen boy on several fronts not helped by having a sex therapist mother. However, when he inadvertently offers helpful advice to someone, he and another student, Maeve (Emma Mackey), begin an underground sex therapy clinic at school. By the time Season 3 ends, the clinic is no more for the time being. The school has been sold to developers, forcing its students to seek education elsewhere. Meanwhile, Maeve received an incredible opportunity in the States.

Image via Netflix

Season 4 will pick up with Otis, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and most of the others starting at a new school called Cavendish Sixth Form College. After everything settles, Otis hopes to resume the clinic while he and Eric try to avoid gaining negative social standing. Despite their careful optimism, they realize that Cavendish is miles different from Moordale in its amenities, general student personalities, and other aspects. Across the pond, Maeve begins her new program at Wallace University, a prestigious college in the United States.

Sex Education is created, executive produced, and showrun by Laurie Nunn, with Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor as executive producers. The show is produced by Eleven Productions for Netflix. Additional returning cast includes Aimee Lou Wood, Alistair Petrie, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson, Dua Saleh, Samantha Spiro, and Chinenye Ezeudu. Season 5 welcomes a batch of new cast including Schitt's Creek alum Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Alexandra James, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education Season 4 does not yet have a release date. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Check out Anderson's full post below: