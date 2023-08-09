The Big Picture Otis, Eric, and their friends will face major changes in Season 4 of Sex Education as they navigate new relationships and challenges.

Otis will start school at Cavendish Sixth Form College, balance his sex therapy clinic, and continue to pine for Maeve.

Maeve embarks on a journey to Wallace University in the United States, where she will encounter new characters including her teacher, Thomas Molloy.

Netflix's original series Sex Education returns next month, premiering its fourth and final season on September 21. The new season will follow Otis, Eric, and their friends as they face some major changes following the Season 3 finale. As the countdown continues, Netflix has been releasing new looks at the season leading up to its release. Recently, the streamer shared a new handful of images featuring three core cast members.

The three latest images focus on Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and Maeve (Emma Mackey) in different surroundings. First up is Otis, who appears to be sitting in his room. He looks off to the side, likely in the midst of a conversation with someone — potentially his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). Speaking of Jean, this season, she and Otis welcome a new member to the family, as Jean gave birth at the end of Season 3. Beyond his home, Otis will adjust to starting school at Cavendish Sixth Form College, where he plans to continue his sex therapy clinic and will have some competition. Additionally, his pining for Maeve continues.

Eric's new image sees him at school as he clutches his chest, looking shocked by something that's just happened. While viewers don't yet know what said thing surprised him, he stands just barely inside a classroom, meaning he possibly interrupted a moment. Like Otis, Eric also attends Cavendish following Moordale's closure. While Otis does his thing, Eric works to ensure that his and Otis' social standing goes more smoothly this time around. Meanwhile, viewers may learn a little more about Eric's life, thanks to Jodie Turner-Smith's casting. Though her role is still unclear, her scenes are with Gatwa, indicating their characters know each other in some capacity.

Maeve Takes a Trip Across the Pond

The final image centers on Maeve, who stands outside while speaking on the phone with someone. Her surroundings are a little more vague, though she's likely at Wallace University where her new program takes place. At the end of Season 3, she accepted a spot for an education program in the United States, leaving shortly after she and Otis confessed their feelings. Maeve's journey also introduces a new character, an author named Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy) who will be Maeve's teacher.

Additional returning cast for Sex Education Season 4 includes Aimee Lou Wood, Alistair Petrie, Dua Saleh, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Connor Swindells, Chinenye Ezeudu, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, and Daniel Ings. New cast includes Lisa McGrillis, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Reda Elazouar, Eshaan Akbar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education Season 4 premieres September 21 on Netflix. Check out the third new image below: