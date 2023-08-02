The Big Picture Sex Education Season 4 premieres on September 21, marking the final season of the beloved Netflix series.

The new images reveal changes to the core ensemble, including Jean and Otis welcoming a baby and Maeve studying abroad in the United States.

The season follows the characters as they navigate the shift to Cavendish Sixth Form College, dealing with personal challenges, relationships, and competition in the sex therapy field.

Netflix's beloved original series Sex Education is officially coming to a close next month, premiering its fourth and final season on September 21. The dramedy primarily follows Otis, who begins a sex therapy clinic at his school while trying to navigate his own challenges with being a teenager. As the series heads into its final run, Netflix shared a new batch of images featuring the returning cast.

The new images offer a bit of a closer look at the core ensemble and some of the new changes on the horizon for them. Notably, Jean (Gillian Anderson) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) have welcomed the littlest member of their family following Jean giving birth last season. Another photo features Emma Mackey as Maeve working in a library. However, this season she is abroad in the United States for a recent academic opportunity. It also seems Season 4 will give Adam (Connor Swindells) and his father, Michael (Alistair Petrie), some much-needed heart-to-heart moments, as another photo sees them spending some time with each other. The remaining images feature Otis and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Dua Saleh as Cal, George Robinson as Isaac, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson as he sits with Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv, and Mimi Keene as Ruby.

Sex Education Season 4 follows the crew as they begin at Cavendish Sixth Form College after Moordale Secondary officially shut down. The group quickly realizes that Cavendish is quite the change from Moordale, as it's much more progressive in many aspects — including daily yoga, popularity based on kindness, and more. Despite the shift, Otis is still determined to continue his sex therapy clinic, while Eric focuses on creating a good image for them. The others also continue to battle ongoing personal challenges. Jackson tries to get over Cal, Aimee joins an A-level art class, and Adam tries to decide whether he wants to remain in mainstream education. Meanwhile, Otis continues pining over Maeve while contending with a new baby at home and some therapy competition at school.

Image via Netflix

Who Else Worked on Sex Education Season 4?

Along with the mentioned cast, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, and Daniel Ings will return to the series. New cast includes Dan Levy as Maeve's tutor Thomas Molloy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua. Sex Education iss created and executive produced by lead writer Laurie Nunn. Additional writers include Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom, and Thara Popoola. Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland serve as directors. Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, and Clare Couchman executive produce, with Callum Devrell-Cameron as series producer and Rem Conway as producer.

Sex Education Season 4 premieres September 21 on Netflix. Check out the rest of the photos below: