Over the past few years, intimacy coordinators have become a larger presence on film and television sets. They are integral to projects that have any sort of intimate scenes in them, ensuring that everyone on set is protected during the filming process. With a series like Neflix's Sex Education, an intimacy coordinator is especially important to help all those sex scenes seem authentic and ensure the cast can effectively and safely portray them. However, there's so much more to the position than being around for sex scenes. In conjunction with Sex Education's fourth and final season, intimacy coordinator David Thackeray shared what he wants people to understand about the role.

During an interview with Collider's Chase Hutchinson, Thackeray clarified the responsibilities of an intimacy coordinator, debunking some of the main misconceptions people have about their role on set. Sure, an intimacy coordinator helps with sex scenes, but they ensure the cast and crew are safe and comfortable during the process. In Thackeray's words, his job is to allow "open communication and transparency when working with intimate content, and that's for the whole production...The fundamental of what we do is to make sure there's consent and boundaries that exist and work in these moments..." Like any role in a crew, an intimacy coordinator works with the director on how to approach certain moments within a scene, tackling it just like any other story element. Thackeray especially reiterates the importance of consent.

"I'm asking why these moments exist or how does it help the character's journey move forward or the story of the whole series. And then I'm able to talk to the artist to hear any kind of concerns, anything I can put in place to make sure they feel comfortable on the day. And then on the day is very much it's agreement of consent and touch. We mark through where they're happy to be touched and more importantly where they're not."

Choreography Is Key for Intimate Scenes

Something Thackeray also took care to highlight in his response is how he — and intimacy coordinators in general — approach the actual mechanics of filming a sex scene. When done well, the translation from filming to the final product seems easy enough. However, Thackeray shares that it's much more than getting right to it. He compares the process to a dance and some of the questions that arise when blocking a scene: "[Q]uestions that are coming up very much like why this position? What position tells this story the best? Or how does this scene finish? Do we reach climax or not? So the actors are not just going on forever and going, are they ever going to call cut?" Ultimately, Thackeray wants people to know that the process is "where you can find so much more detail as well with these scenes, which you definitely couldn't find a few years ago."

