Season 4 of Netflix's Sex Education is on the horizon, but one character may be saying farewell to the series. Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong, recently suggested he's departing the show after the upcoming season. In an Instagram post, Gatwa shared a photo of his trailer door with Eric's name on it. His caption reads, "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength." His co-star Aimee Lou Wood responded in a comment that her "heart hurts badly." Gatwa added to the farewell in his stories, saying "Goodbye forever baby boy." So, it seems as though the beloved character and actor will be departing.

While Gatwa's potential departure from the series comes as upsetting news, the writing was on the wall following his recent career move to the long-running Doctor Who. News first broke of Gatwa's casting as the 14th Doctor in May 2022, prior to the start of production for Sex Education. This left Gatwa's return a major question. It was later confirmed he would return, but with Doctor Who prep also underway. Given the massive popularity of Doctor Who, it makes sense Gatwa would want to more fully pursue it moving forward. There's also currently no confirmation on whether Sex Education will receive a fifth season.

Along with Gatwa's likely departure following Season 4, Sex Education has seen a handful of casting exits prior to the start of production. Simone Ashley, who played Olivia, departed the show due to her new key role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2 and beyond. Other exits include Tanya Reynolds as Lily, Patricia Allison as Ola, and Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sands. No additional departures have been confirmed.

What Is 'Sex Education' Season 4 About?

The upcoming season will pick up following Moordale Secondary's sale and closure at the end of Season 3. It will see Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric, and their former Moordale classmates start at a new school called Cavendish Sixth Form College. While Otis and Eric try their best to avoid any negative social perception, Otis plans to continue his sex therapy clinic. However, the group soon realizes how different Cavendish is to Moordale, as it has things like daily yoga, a communal garden, and student popularity determined on how kind they are. Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey) has begun her program in the United States, and Jean (Gillian Anderson) and Otis adjust to life with a new baby.

Other returning cast members include Wood, Connor Swindells, Alistair Petrie, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Mimi Keene, and Samantha Spiro. Newcomers to the series include Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Alexandra James, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education Season 4 currently has no set release window but is expected to premiere sometime this year. Check out Gatwa's full post below: