Netflix's Sex Education is gearing up to enter its fourth season. In the past month or so, the upcoming season has seen the departure of four cast members, including Rakhee Thakrar, Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, and Patricia Allison. Now, fans can rest easy, as Variety has confirmed a fan favorite character will return. Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Otis' lovable best friend Eric Effiong, will continue his run on the series for Season 4.

Eric was first introduced to viewers in Season 1 and quickly became a favorite as he put his vibrant, energetic, and unapologetic personality on display. Viewers also saw the tight-knit bond between him and Otis (Asa Butterfield). Though Eric was a hilarious and supportive friend, he faced several of his own struggles, largely in the form of relentless bullying from another student named Adam (Connor Swindells). Eventually, Eric and Adam begin a secret relationship until Adam is sent to another school. Eric then begins dating a new student named Rahim in Season 2. However, Eric and Adam would soon find their way together again and date through Season 3. Romantic entanglements aside, Eric's character also offers a lens into his life as a gay Nigerian teenager whose family is deeply religious. The show offered several scenes with Eric that showcased his refusal to hide himself but how, at times, it was necessary.

Confirmation of Gatwa's return comes as quite the relief for fans wondering which cast member would be next to leave. Gatwa's future on Sex Education was a bit of an unknown when the actor was cast as the Fourteenth Doctor in the hit series Doctor Who. Per Variety, some maneuvering with scheduling allowed for Gatwa to star in both shows. He will also next appear in the upcoming Barbie movie, which includes his fellow Sex Education co-star Emma Mackey.

Sex Education centers on Otis Milburn, an awkward teenager whose mother (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist. In Season 1, Otis inadvertently offers sex advice to one of his peers. This kickstarts the idea to run an underground sex therapy clinic with his classmate Maeve (Mackey). By Season 3, someone else has co-opted the clinic. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary Schools hires a new head teacher, Hope, who plans to fix the school's image through some policy changes. As the season wraps up, Hope is fired and Moordale is sold to developers, leaving its students to find another school.

Along with Gatwa's announcement, the show's creator, writer, and executive producer Laurie Nunn is officially confirmed to return for Season 4. Additional cast still expected to return include Butterfield, Anderson, Mackey, Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Alistair Petrie.

Sex Education Season 4 will begin production sometime later this year. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Relive some of Eric's best Season 1 moments below: