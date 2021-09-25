In a surprise to no one, the popular and lovely coming-of-age teen sex dramedy series Sex Education is getting a fourth season. Netflix announced the renewal at their big TUDUM event.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, it started out as the story of the nervous young Otis (Asa Butterfield), who had gleaned a bunch of wisdom about sex from his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson). When fellow student Maeve (Emma Mackey) realizes there’s money to be made from Otis doling out advice, the two hatch a scheme to help their high school’s sexually active student body.

While a lesser show would have been exploitative about all the sex, Sex Education is surprisingly sweet and works to present sex in a positive light rather than something that should be feared or shunned. It’s a tricky balancing act that the showrunners have made look easy, and it’s clear that show’s popularity hasn’t subsided since Season 3 only hit a week ago and Netflix has already greenlit a fourth season.

Now the question becomes if Season 4 will be the last since at some point these kids probably have to graduate and the actors will age out of their roles. But until that time comes, let’s just enjoy the news that more Sex Education is on the way. Seasons 1 through 3 are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Here’s the synopsis for the first three seasons of Sex Education:

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo. In Season 3, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

