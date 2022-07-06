After three seasons, the critically acclaimed coming-of-age Netflix comedy-drama, Sex Education, is getting ready for its fourth season production, scheduled to start in July 2022. However, one key character, Ola (Patricia Allison) — Jakob's (Mikael Persbrandt) pansexual daughter — is not returning. The 27-year-old actress confirmed that her character would not be coming back for season four on Capital Xtra with hosts Yinka Bokinni and Shayna Marie.

Joining halfway through Season 1 of Netflix's comedy-drama in 2019, Allison's character has had a remarkable journey so far at Moordale Secondary School. Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) developed feelings for Ola, but things got complicated when Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), who happens to be Otis' mother, started dating Ola's father. Following their breakup, Ola moved on with Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds), although Lily's alien fixation and preference for role-playing created some tension in their relationship. Ola underwent her own character progression in Sex Education last season while also dealing with a relationship dilemma with Lily and her father Jakob getting Jean pregnant.

Host Yinka dubbed the revelation "an outrage" after Allison disclosed that she would not be returning for season four. "I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so much, and playing Ola, but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for season four," Allison shared, adding that she made the decision, so she would be able to do "some other little things." The actress also shared that she would be pursuing other projects, but it was a really hard decision for her to begin with. Although she is officially leaving the set, she also said she has grown to love playing her character for three years.

Image via Netflix

"I love the show. I have to, you guess, I have to say goodbye at some time. But other things are coming! Other things are coming, and that’s really exciting.” Allison added.

Alongside Allison, Olivia Hanan, played by Simone Ashley, previously announced that she would not be able to return for Sex Education Season 4 due to her commitments with the hit television program Bridgerton. Apart from Allison and Ashley, other Sex Education stars are all receiving more attention. Ncuti Gatwa will now portray the Fourteenth Doctor on Doctor Who, and Emma Mackey will star in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film.

Sex Education casts also include Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, Dua Saleh, Sami Outalbali, and Chinenye Ezeudu. No date has been set yet for the release of Sex Education Season 4.