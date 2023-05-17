Netflix's Sex Education is one step closer to returning to our screens. During the streamer's upfront presentation, they announced the beloved dramedy series will premiere its fourth season Fall of this year. A more specific month and day window is to be announced.

Season 4 ushers in several shake-ups for Sex Education -- both within the series and off-screen. As Season 3 ended, Moordale students learned that they will have to find schooling elsewhere. As such, Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and their classmates flock to Cavendish Sixth Form College, which is the polar opposite of Moordale. Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey) accepted an exciting opportunity in the States. At home, Otis and Jean (Gillian Anderson) adjust to life with a new baby in the family.

Beyond the screen, Season 4 has had major casting shifts, welcoming in a handful of new faces to the series and saying goodbye to familiar ones. Along with the previously mentioned names, returning cast includes Connor Swindells, Alistair Petrie, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Mimi Keene, and Samantha Spiro. Upcoming additions include Jodie Turner-Smith playing a character connected to Eric, Dan Levy as Maeve's American tutor Thomas Molloy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Alexandra James, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, and Imani Yahshua.

Image via Netflix

Before Season 4 went into production, a handful of cast members bid farewell to the show. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Rakhee Thakrar all departed the series. Additionally, Gatwa revealed that Season 4 is the end of the line for Eric, while Mackey shared that she's also ready to let the series go.

What Else Is Heading to Netflix This Fall?

Sex Education Season 4 will be in good company, as Netflix unveiled its entire Fall slate. Other returning titles include Big Mouth Season 7, The Crown Season 6, Virgin River Season 5, Selling Sunset Season 7, and more. The streamer will also debut anticipated titles such as Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher, All the Light We Cannot See, and a slew of original films.

Sex Education returns this Fall only on Netflix. Revisit the Season 3 bloopers below: