The Big Picture Reptile, starring Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone, became the number one English-language film on Netflix with over 17 million viewers.

Love Is in the Air and The Black Book were also popular English language films, attracting over 11 million viewers each.

Sex Education Season 4 was the most-watched English language series, with Dear Child continuing to dominate as the top non-English language series for four weeks in a row, accumulating over 40 million views.

Reptile, a movie that stars Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, and Benicio Del Toro, premiered on Netflix last Friday and quickly climbed all the way to the top. Netflix reports that over 17 million users made it number one on the English-language films list. Runner-up to the most-watched English language films was Australian rom-com Love Is in the Air, which centers around a woman who falls in love with a man who was recruited to tank her seaplane-piloting business.

Rounding up the most-watched English language Top three films of the week is Nigerian thriller The Black Book which, just like Love Is in the Air, attracted over 11 million viewers. Long-awaited reboot Spy Kids: Armageddon managed to remain in the Top 10 and elevated the total of viewers to 15.7 million ever since it premiered on September 22. The standout of the week is rom-com Love at First Sight, which has secured its third week on the most-watched list and added 7.5 million views, taking it to a total 35.8 million views.

In the TV shows area, the final season of Sex Education remained number one in the most-watched English language series, with Season 1 of the same show securing the ninth spot in the top 10. Once again, true crime found its avid audience with British doc Who Killed Jill Dando? debuting on the platform with 5.5 million views. The creepy and supernatural was all over the top ten, with Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 making it to the fourth spot with 4.5 million views and paranormal docuseries, Encounters, landing the fifth sport with over 4 million views. Love is Blind Season 5 is still going strong at number three, and it will probably remain in the top 10 as there is still a batch of episodes to be released over the next couple of weeks. Last but not least, Japanese manga adaptation One Piece was featured in the sixth position of the most-watched list, with 3.8 million viewers taking the series to a total of 57.8 million views accumulated ever since its premiere on August 31. The only animated show in the list, spin-off series Castlevania: Nocturne debuted at number eight with over 2 million views.

'Dear Child,' We Have a New German Series to Catch Up On

German psycho-thriller series Dear Child continues to take the top spot for most-watched non-English language series for the fourth week in a row. The show centers around discoveries made by a woman who reveals details of what happened when she was kidnapped 13 years before. The series has accumulated over 40 million views at the platform. Impressively, five different Korean series integrate the top ten – Song of the Bandits in second place (2.6 million views), reality competition The Devil’s Plan in third (2.3 million views), romantic comedy Destined with You at number seven (1.5 million views), romantic drama A Time Called You at eighth place (1 million views) and mystery series Behind Your Touch taking ninth position (0.9 million views).

In the Non-English Films category, there were no language barriers stopping viewers from checking out Spanish dystopian survival thriller Nowhere, which was hands-down the most-watched title of the week with 23.8 million views. The list also features several debuts, including Polish romantic drama Forgotten Love, Brazilian action-adventure Overhaul, and Turkish dramedy Do Not Disturb. Stay tuned to collider for updates!