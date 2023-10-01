Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Sex Education.

The Big Picture Season 4 of Sex Education introduces a plethora of new characters, but they detract from the central storylines and fail to make a significant impact.

The relationship between Maeve and Otis takes a backseat in the crowded narrative, making it feel like a subplot rather than the focus.

The ever-growing cast list leads to unjust treatment of characters and dilution of important relationships, hindering the satisfaction of the final season's climax.

Season 4 of Sex Education witnessed a major change when the central location of the events in the series shifted from Moordale Secondary to Cavendish College. By the end of Season 3, Moordale’s funding was cut off, forcing the students at the school to look for an alternative option. As a result of this change established by Season 3, the show welcomes the opportunity to remove some of the characters who may not have enough to contribute to the story. The list happens to include some of the mainstays such as Ola (Patricia Allison), her father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), and her girlfriend Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds), among others. Luckily, Sex Education has never been a series that has allowed for a vacuum to exist for long. To make up for the removal of an entire bunch of characters, Sex Education Season 4 tries to include a whole lot more. The sex therapist O (Thaddea Graham), the kindness queen bee Abbi (Anthony Lexa), and Dan Levy's Thomas Molloy are all introduced to add greater flavor to the journey of characters who were fortunate enough to be retained. But in its attempt to fill the room with a happening crowd, Sex Education Season 4 creates a crowd that only adds to the noise without making itself heard.

Maintaining its trend, Sex Education continues to devote well-deserved time for some of the new characters to truly flourish as it sets out for the final season. With three good seasons behind it, Season 4 not only finds itself in the struggle of winding up all the storylines that it has managed to tease for so long but also provides a satisfying conclusion to the journey of its beloved characters, who have their own battles to win. At the start of Season 4, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) relationship hangs in the balance while Maeve tries to make her mark as a budding writer in the US. On the other hand, Otis finds a professional challenge at Cavendish in the form of the asexual school counselor O. Unbeknownst to Otis initially, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Otis’ friendship also stands to face some hiccups as Eric comes across the diverse friend group constituting of Abbi, Roman (Felix Mufti), and Aisha (Alexandra James) — people Eric identifies more with than Otis.

'Sex Education' Season 4 Suffers from Lack of Focus

The new set of characters introduced in Season 4 also includes Maeve’s course tutor at Wallace University Mr. Molloy, Viv’s (Chinenye Ezeudu) new crush at Cavendish, Beau (Reda Elazouar), and Jean Milburn’s (Gillian Anderson) unruly younger sister Joanna Milburn (Lisa McGrillis). During the course of the eight-episode season, Sex Education wanders into the lives of these new characters briefly in varying capacities. While characters such as Abbi and Roman get some of the spotlight independently, Beau and Mr. Molloy only seem relevant in the context of their interactions with other characters. However, the time devoted to the story of these new characters remains indirectly proportional to the attention the central storylines and characters receive.

Consequently, the central characters and their journeys suffer the most as the subject keeps shifting from one heated debate to another, to the point that one even wonders about the point of introducing characters to build such storylines, whereas the overall impact remains low. For instance, Beau’s character exists only to lend some relevance to Viv. On the contrary, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Viv’s friendship seems to have more potential that was not explored properly. Especially in the context of Jackson’s personal struggle with his health scare and attempts to find his father, Viv should have played a more significant part than she ended up playing.

In possibly the biggest blow to itself, Sex Education also ends up undermining its most crucial storyline — that of Maeve and Otis. On one hand, Maeve wakes up to the hard reality of writing for a career. On the other, Otis finds himself in an election campaign against O. Honestly, the only silver shining in the entire “Otis vs. O” storyline remains Otis’ brief and bitter-sweet interactions with Ruby (Mimi Keene), another character who falls short of receiving the limelight that she finally deserved, after remaining away from the spotlight for the majority of the past three seasons. Thanks to all the noise around Maeve and Otis, their relationship ends up feeling like a subplot in a story that revolved around them for three seasons, not to forget how it became obvious after a few episodes that Otis and Maeve may be a lost cause.

Pivotal Relationships Get Ignored in Season 4

In another instance that proves Season 4 should have just maintained its tight circle, another character is introduced to serve as a potential lover for Adam (Connor Swindells) when he meets a girl at the farm where he starts working. Instead of exploring the complexity of Eric and Adam's relationship, Sex Education allows the characters to have their own journeys. While the choice still allows the two characters to thrive, it does feel like another lost opportunity. Also, in one major character introduction, Jean’s estranged sister Joanna returns. As a result, Joanna serves as Jean’s companion while she struggles with postnatal depression. This character introduction does provide an opportunity for Otis to remain busy with his worries at school but concerningly, Otis and Jean’s complex mother-son relationship, which has been the center of focus previously, gets diluted.

Another drawback of Sex Education's ever-growing cast list is the unjust treatment meted out to some characters, such as Ruby and Sean Wiley (Edward Bluemel). While Ruby’s childhood is explored to some limited fashion only to provide context for her role in Otis’ campaign against O, Sean Wiley is provided an opportunity to shine through his angst towards his dead mother. While Ruby does not get much of a send-off after a promising start, Sean’s angry speech fails to deliver the impact the makers may have wanted to create out of it.

While enough insight into Maeve’s mother Erin’s life previously may have helped understand why Sean was angry, the lack of attention that Sean’s personal struggles got contributed to the lackluster conflict within the character. Thanks to Maeve’s emotionally charged eulogy and a beautiful song by the former Moordale teacher Colin Hendricks (Jim Howick), the funeral still paves the way to some of the best moments of the season but overall, it does not do much for Sean Wiley as a character. The funeral also provides an opportunity for the series to allow some alone time for the characters who have been on the journey together, the longest, without the focus falling away from them. Possibly, the funeral may have been the best place to leave the characters.

New Characters Fail to Deliver Intended Impact in Final Season

Lastly, even if the series chooses to commit to the story of the characters, it becomes clear that one season was not enough to do justice to the complex nature of characters such as O and Abbi. As a result, even though Sex Education Season 4 tries to wind up the story of these characters in one season, it is evident that the potential to create a greater impact has been lost. In the end, these characters only end up achieving half the potential they could have achieved had they been given greater screen time — which was clearly not possible within the scope of the season. This begs the question whether it was even worth it to divert focus to these characters at the cost of the most important characters. Maybe, in this instance, Sex Education chooses to favor representation over storytelling — something not too bad in its own right. But then, it becomes all the more important that the representation hits the right spots. By virtue of getting the right treatment and the right amount of time, Cal’s (Dua Saleh) character arc in Season 4 is a prime example of how both — storytelling and representation — can be finely balanced. Maybe Sex Education may have benefited more from removing some characters to do more justice to a few others than giving everyone a piece of the pie.

While the interesting bunch of characters in Season 4 paves the way for absolute chaos sometimes, more often than not, the multiple storylines and character arcs only dampen the effect of the most pivotal aspects of Sex Education’s storylines. If anything, the huge character list only contributes to greater confusion regarding the stakes at play in its final season. As a result, despite extending a rounded-up send-off to each character, Sex Education’s finale leaves the feeling of an unsatisfying climax (the non-sexual kind).