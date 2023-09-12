The Big Picture The final season of Sex Education will bring challenges for the characters of Moordale High, with complicated relationships and academic pressures.

Otis and Maeve finally become a couple, but Otis's insecurity about intimacy threatens their relationship.

Jean Milburn, Otis's mom and a sex therapist, faces the unique challenge of raising a baby as a single mother.

Netflix has released a new trailer for the final season of Sex Education, teasing the end of the road for the characters introduced at the beginning of 2019. Asa Butterfield returns as Otis Milburn, the high school boy who used to be a sex therapist for his classmates, until he realized that his lack of experience and training left him in an uncomfortable position where it wasn't okay for him to get too involved in other people's lives. The final installment gives him the opportunity of being involved in the relationship he always wanted, but he might not be quite ready for everything that implicates.

After years of not being able to get together, Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) have finally become a couple, in an event that the screenwriters have teased since the first season of the series was released almost five years ago. But as the new trailer can tell, Otis isn't ready to send intimate pictures to her, making him feel insecure about the way he's intimate with the person he's been in love with for so long. And since drama seems to be recurring for the students of Moordale High, Otis and Maeve won't be the only ones stuck in complicated situations when the final season premieres later this month.

Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) seems to be exploring new ideas with his style, living his expression for his identity more openly after previous seasons showed him nervous about what other people might say about him. The trailer also teases the fact that he might meet very special season over the course of the final season, while he deals with the idea of his best friend finally finding himself in the relationship he always desired. The people close to Otis will define their fate as Sex Education nears its conclusion.

Image via Netflix

It's Tough to Be a Mom

The students of Moordale High will have a tough challenge ahead of them, with their relationships and academic life seeming extremely complicated for the moment. But one character from Sex Education who has to go up against different problems than the rest of the main cast is Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), Otis' mom and a professional sex therapist. Jean had a baby recently, as seen in previous episodes of the show, but as a single mother, raising a baby won't be an easy task to focus on. The stage is set for the characters of Moordale to reach the end of their journey.

You can check out the new trailer for the final season of Sex Education below, before the series returns on September 21: