The Big Picture Sex Education Season 4 bids farewell with a heartfelt trailer, showing the characters growing and embracing their true selves.

Otis reflects on his awkwardness and maturity, ready to accept all parts of himself, while Eric hilariously convinces him to send a dick pic.

The final trailer features a nostalgic montage of new and old scenes, set to the song "Slip Away" by Perfume Genius.

The end of Netflix's beloved comedy series Sex Education has finally come, as the series just released its fourth and final season on the streamer. It's been quite the journey for Otis Milburn and his friends, but they've still got one last round in them. In conjunction with Season 4's premiere, Netflix shared a final trailer to say goodbye.

Sex Education Season 4 follows Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey), and the others as they face some big shifts in their lives. The main change of this season is that everyone now attends Cavendish Sixth Form College due to Moordale's closure. While Cavendish seems like a major step up from Moordale in many regards, the crew still struggles to adjust. Otis continues his sex therapy clinic, though he faces some unwanted and unexpected competition. Eric, meanwhile, works to ensure he and Otis aren't perceived negatively this time around. Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) tries to move on from Cal (Dua Saleh), Amy (Amy Lou Wood) pushes herself to take an advanced art course, and Adam (Connor Swindells) isn't quite sure what he wants.

Of course, not all the drama happens within the walls of Cavendish, especially for Maeve. Last season, she was accepted into a prestigious program in the United States, which she ultimately accepted. Now, she is thousands of miles away from her friends — including Otis, whom she still harbors feelings towards and he for her. But even across the world, the pair may yet find their way to each other. Additionally, Otis and his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) have a tiny new family member. Jean in particular has trouble adjusting to the baby, as she is doing the whole parenting thing alone this go around.

'Sex Education' Is Ready to Say Goodbye

The final trailer brings a heartfelt glimpse at everyone as they begin to move into the next stages of their lives. It begins with an earnest monologue from Otis who openly reflects upon some of the things that makes him an awkward teenager and even a bit of a messy one. Where he's been more embarrassed by himself in the past, this time around he speaks with maturity, a sign that he's ready to embrace the parts of himself he maybe hasn't liked so much before. The moment is shattered as another scene focuses on Eric vehemently trying to convince Otis to send a dick pic. But even the hilariously on brand moment is a fitting one as the back half of the trailer shows a montage of new and old scenes accompanied by the Perfume Genius song "Slip Away."

Sex Education Season 4 is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the final trailer below: