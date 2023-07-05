As heavily speculated, Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and the residents of Moordale are saying goodbye with the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's hit dramedy Sex Education. That doesn't mean they can't turn heads one last time, however. The streamer made the official announcement of the series's end along with the release of a new trailer that promises there are still plenty of laughs and tons of joy to be had before this session comes to a close. Otis and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) have a new frontier to conquer at Cavendish Sixth Form College, and they plan to make one hell of an introduction.

The trailer sees Otis take the stage in front of his peers including not just his Moordale Secondary acquaintances who transferred over after the school closed but also the student body of Cavendish who are another level of progressive compared to them. Hoping to re-open his sex therapy clinic at the college and introduce everyone to his practices, he gives a speech about how he can't stop thinking about sex. As he speaks, scenes in the background show just how progressive and open their new stomping ground is, setting up for plenty of hilarity to come. All the air gets sucked out of the room, however, when he claims his mom taught him everything he knows about sex to which Eric reminds him to actually say he's a sex therapist.

Butterfield previously teased this would be an "evolution" for the series with new locations and a new structure within which the same beloved cast will operate. The teaser clearly showcases how things have changed for Otis and Eric, but just about everyone has something going on at Cavendish. Per the synopsis, Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) struggles to adapt to the non-competitive new environment, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Sterling) is still getting over Cal (Dua Saleh), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) takes on an Art A-Level, and Adam (Connor Swindells) ponders if mainstream education is right for him. All the while, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her college dreams in the U.S. at Wallace University as Otis pines after her and comes to terms with his new reality.

Image via Netflix

Who Else Will Be Attending Sex Education Season 4?

Gillian Anderson, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thrakrar, and Daniel Ings make up the rest of the starring cast, but some new faces will be around for Season 4 too. Queen & Slim breakout Jodie Turner-Smith has come aboard as well as Emmy winner Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Eshaan Akbar, and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education is created by Laurie Nunn who's also the lead writer working with fellow scribes Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom, and Thara Popoola. With Season 4 set to be the show's last, Nunn released a heartfelt statement for the fans reflecting on where the series has gone. "A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2007, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop talking about what it felt like to go through puberty," the statement read. "The painful awkwardness, first crushes and big, big feelings."

She went on to thank the fans, explaining that, while this will be a difficult farewell, the Sex Education team is going out on their own terms:

"We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would've helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It's been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it's made some of you feel a little less alone too. Writing this feels bittersweet as we've decided the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate. We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast, and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season and we can't wait to share it with you"

Sex Education Season 4 closes out the series with one final session on September 21. Check out the trailer below: