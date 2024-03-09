Sex Education was a true breath of fresh air in Netflix's library. Premiering in January 2019, the show earned critical acclaim for its clever, earnest, and delightfully subversive approach to teen sexuality, offering insightful views on the topic without sacrificing its irreverent and quirky humor. Sex Education ended its four-season run last year, leaving a huge hole in the streamer's original line-up that probably won't be filled any time soon.

Refreshing and daring, the show is among Netflix's most consistent original comedies. Each season of Sex Education is brilliant in its own way, but a few are far more impactful. Whether because of their humor, memorable moments, remarkable performances from its outstanding cast, or a combination of all these factors, some Sex Education seasons are objectively better than others. And while the show always remained enjoyable, no one can deny it was at its best during certain portions of its short but memorable run.

Sex Education A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school. Release Date January 11, 2019 Creator Laurie Nunn Cast Asa Butterfield , Gillian Anderson , Kedar Williams-Stirling , Alistair Petrie Seasons 4

4 Season 4 (2023)

A somewhat underwhelming ending

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, season 4 of Sex Education is the most underwhelming of the four. The storylines feel weirdly disconnected, largely because each character is sort of broken into their own little world. Whereas previous seasons thrived on seeing them interacting, season 4 separates them, only bringing them together for Maeve's mom's funeral, the highlight of the eight episodes.

Upping the dramatic stakes while keeping the show's trademark brand of quirky and uncomfortable humor, season 4 of Sex Education is a sweet continuation to everything fans loved about the show. However, it simply doesn't feel like a conclusion; the ending itself is rushed and quite anti-climactic, not because Otis and Maeve break up but because their last moments feel like an afterthought. This would work if there were another season in the works, but knowing that's how their journey ends feels bittersweet at best and unsatisfying at worst. Still, season 4 of Sex Education is quite good because even the show's weakest offerings tower above most other teen comedy's best. Every other character gets a chance to shine, and, like life itself, their stories don't end but rather evolve and keep going; viewers just won't be there to see them.

3 Season 2 (2020)

Evading the sophomore slump

Image via Netflix

After a brilliant first season, Sex Education returned a year later, better and more daring than ever. Season 2 sees Otis and Ola in a relationship, which becomes needlessly complicated by their parents', Jean and Jakob, own romance. Eric starts a relationship with French student Rahim, but Adam's sudden return from military school confuses him. Meanwhile, Maeve deals with her realization that she loves Otis while Jackson tries to escape his apparent fate.

Season 2 shines a light on some of the best characters in Sex Education, from the delightfully odd Lily to the hilarious teacher Colin. However, Aimee dominates the season with a poignant story about sexual assault that shifts her character's direction; it's a brilliant journey that carries on all the way to season 4, and the show tackles it with nuance, thoughtfulness, and honesty. Season 2's focus on relationships fans could tell were only placeholders does hurt it a bit, but it also features some of the show's most inspired storylines. Lily's alien sex play at the season's end is outrageously funny, and the major declarations of love bring this whole affair together. Overall, Sex Education Season 2 expands on everything that worked from its predecessor without necessarily taking big swings. However, what it lacks in bravado, it makes up for in good old-fashioned comedy.

2 Season 1 (2019)

A spectacular debut

Image via Netflix

One of the shows with great first seasons, Sex Education took Netflix by storm when it premiered in January 2019. Although it seemed like another R-rated teen sex comedy, the show quickly proved itself a remarkably clever, insightful, and heartfelt take on the genre, featuring an incredible cast and absurd yet side-splitting storylines that expertly blended the humor and awkwardness of adolescence.

Season 1 of Sex Education thrived on its subversive humor, which seamlessly jumped from cringe-worthy situations to heartwarming moments, often in the same scene. Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson were reliably funny, but the show introduced some of the most promising young talents working right now, including Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood, and Connor Swindells, among others. Season 1 of Sex Education was the perfect mix of comedy, drama and romance, with enough awkward moments to cause second-hand embarrassment at least once per episode. It cemented the show as a truly unique voice amidst Netflix's library, helping ensure the streamer's reputation as the undisputed leader in its increasingly competitive environment.

1 Season 3 (2021)

Rotis forever

Image via Netflix

Without a doubt, Season 3 is Sex Education at its best. Now fully comfortable in its own skin, the show dared to play with its characters and dynamics, producing some truly inspired combos that no one would've thought would go along so well. New arrivals throw the previously set balance on its head, while unexpected romances would prove irresistible for fans. Joining Anderson to represent the adult storylines is the underrated Jemima Kirke, whose Hope Haddon is among the show's most intriguing figures.

Season 3 of Sex Education is not only entertaining but also rewarding. Every character is at its best, and the cast fully commits to delivering their finest work so far. However, the season fully belongs to the surprising yet instantly adorable romance between Otis and Ruby, with Butterfield and Mimi Keene sharing undeniable chemistry. Their bond was so strong that it pretty much derailed Otis and Maeve's slow-burn romance, severely impacting Season 4. Sex Education reached the peak of its brilliance in season 3, staying true to its provocative nature while subverting audiences' expectations about what was possible. It was a high it couldn't replicate for its final stretch, but Season 3 is good enough to justify any of the show's future flaws.

All four seasons of Sex Education are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The 15 Best Netflix Characters, Ranked