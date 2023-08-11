The Big Picture Sex Education Season 4 will serve as the final run of the beloved Netflix series, wrapping up the Moordale adventure.

The creator, Laurie Nunn, hints at the possibility of future spinoffs, stating that the rich world of Moordale and writing about teenagers offer potential for more exploration.

The departure of key cast members like Simone Ashley and Emma Mackey signaled the right time for the show to end, according to Nunn.

The beloved Netflix original series Sex Education is returning to our screens next month. Come September 21, the series will see the students of Moordale Secondary School embark upon one final run on a journey that had begun in 2019 and birthed stars from its ensemble cast, including the likes of Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey. With the departure of most of its stellar names, the streamer had revealed that season 4 would serve to wrap up the Moorsdale adventure, however, it seems there might be hope for a return in the future.

The series follows Butterfield's Otis who opens a sex therapy clinic at his institution of learning while also navigating the many challenges of being a teen. Earning rave reviews over its previous seasons, Sex Education saw the students of this school come to terms with their sexuality while capturing the minds of audiences. Now, Laurie Nunn, creator of the series, who has returned as a writer for the fourth season, has opened the door to the possibility of future spinoffs. Speaking with Netflix Tudum ahead of the upcoming final season, Nunn revealed plans to take a break after the release of the new season. However, when asked if it would be the last time audiences get to interact with the fictional world, she did not rule out the potential of a spinoff.

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things. But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

Image via Netflix

It's Time to Graduate

Season 4 had not been idly set out to be the British comedy's last, however, with the departure of key figures like Olivia (Simone Ashley), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), and Ola (Patricia Allison), it became clear that it might have to be. The announcement of Gatwa and Mackey's departures should the series enter season five proved perhaps proved the final straw. Nunn said in a letter to fans, "It became clear that this was the right time to graduate."

In addition to the aforementioned returning cast for Sex Education Season 4, the call sheet also includes Aimee Lou Wood, Alistair Petrie, Dua Saleh, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Connor Swindells, Chinenye Ezeudu, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, and Daniel Ings. New cast includes Lisa McGrillis, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Daniel Levy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Reda Elazouar, Eshaan Akbar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education Season 4 premieres September 21 on Netflix. Check out a trailer below: