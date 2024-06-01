The Big Picture Steven Soderbergh's breakout film Sex, Lies, and Videotape is a prescient examination of sexual anxiety and its ties to media.

The indie hit kickstarted the '90s indie boom and challenged the glossy '80s aesthetic, resonating with Generation X's aimlessness.

The film, while made in 1989, remains prophetic in its depiction of sexual relationships, echoing contemporary concerns about sexuality.

Prepare to feel bad about yourself. At only 26 years old, Steven Soderbergh raised the profile of the Sundance Film Festival and won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1989 for his directorial debut, Sex, Lies, and Videotape. His vault to success at such a young age is only rivaled by the meteoric rises of Orson Welles and Steven Spielberg. 35 years after his breakthrough, Soderbergh remains a pivotal figure in filmmaking, working in the indie and blockbuster mold. Away from the director's chair, he is an outspoken advocate for cinema as an art form, and hearing his insightful understanding of the medium is always a pleasure. Sex, Lies, and Videotape, beyond its short-term impacts, is a prescient examination of sexual anxiety and its relationship to our media. If you know anything about contemporary cinema, you know that sexuality, or lack thereof, is a pressing dilemma that refuses to vanish.

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) Ann's quiet suburban life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Graham, her husband's enigmatic college friend. Graham's habit of recording women discussing their private lives exposes deep-seated secrets and tensions within Ann's marriage. As she learns of her husband's affair with her sister, Ann finds herself drawn to Graham's candid and unconventional approach to intimacy, leading to profound self-reflection and a reexamination of her relationships. Release Date August 4, 1989 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Andie MacDowell , Peter Gallagher , James Spader , Laura San Giacomo , Ron Vawter Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Steven Soderbergh Studio(s) Outlaw Productions , Virgin Expand

'Sex, Lies, and Videotape' Kicked Off the Indie Boom of the 1990s

Sex, Lies, and Videotape, which premiered at Sundance before releasing wide in August 1989, follows a troubled drifter, Graham Dalton (James Spader), who captures women revealing their sexual fantasies via video camera in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Graham's actions fracture the marriage between Ann (Andie MacDowell) and John Mullany (Peter Gallagher), as Ann discovers that John is having an affair with her sister, Cynthia (Laura San Giacomo). Soderbergh's indie was a triumph on all fronts. Releasing at the end of the decade, the film, with its reserved tension and simmering angst, operates as an anti-1980s film. It rejected the glossy shine of the decade and tapped into an unnerving chill lingering through Generation X. The film is credited for ushering in the independent cinema boom of the 1990s, which birthed the careers of Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Sundance's title as the largest independent film festival in the U.S. is indebted to Soderbergh. After its release, being an indie film was the highest honor a film could bear, and playing at Sundance was like winning the lottery. Before Videotape's screening, Sundance was a low-level operation held in a nondescript screening room. When Soderbergh returned to Utah as a jury member, the place was swarming with executives looking to purchase the next Sex, Lies, and Videotape. Reflecting on the sudden indie boom, Soderbergh told Variety, "I had this parakeet’s near-eyed view on how everything changed overnight." Indie films became highly profitable assets that could garner Academy Awards, which was the business model for Videotape distributor Miramax.

Steven Soderbergh Tapped Into Generation X Anxieties With His Debut Film

Image via Miramax

Sex, Lies, and Videotape, a low-budget film consisting mostly of characters working through emotions in rooms, is a quintessential indie, but its ideas and themes aim for something profound. The essential Generation X films, including Slacker, Clerks, and Reality Bites, examine the lack of career aspiration and a general sense of cultural/historical vacancy of Gen X folk. On the opposite spectrum, Fight Club aggressively confronts Gen X's perceived fleeting masculinity, stemming from the rise of consumerism and having been raised without experiencing a foreign war. Soderbergh's film sits somewhere in the middle, reflecting on the generation's aimlessness and pent-up rage. As a result, the film is both an unflinching and nuanced portrayal of a group of people proverbially slipping through the cracks of history. At its core, the film tracks people carefully guarding their true thoughts and feelings. "I’m always interested in the degree to which we obfuscate what we mean and who we are," Soderbergh told Variety for the film's 35th anniversary. The untapped cynical underbelly of Gen X is prevalent in these characters, as they can only express candor via digital media.

The stroke of brilliance executed by Sex, Lies, and Videotape is that it's an erotic thriller stripped of conventional eroticism. James Spader's Graham describes himself as an impotent man, and he records sexual confessions via digital video of women to stimulate his sexuality. The use of residential camcorders highlights the low-grade quality of Graham's operation. Andie MacDowell's Ann denies that women are driven by sexual gratification, as she tells Graham, "I think that sex is overrated....and I think that stuff about 'women want it just as bad as men' is crap." When Ann requests Graham to record a sexual confession, it is not born out of a reawakening, but rather, she exploits her repressed sexuality for revenge against her unfaithful husband, who fulfills his sexual desires with Ann's sister. She also claims that she has never had an orgasm, furthering her belief that sex is nothing but a superficial act. Soderbergh's film demonstrates our intellectual motivation to minimize the desire for sex, but the more we pretend that it doesn't influence us, the more frustrated we become, leaving us feeling inadequate.

The Prophetic Depiction of Sexual Relations in 'Sex, Lies, and Videotape'

Close

The sexual panic and anxiety presented in Sex, Lies, and Videotape pales in comparison to 2024, as our relationship with sexuality in film, television, and all media has grown more toxic despite living in a prudish media landscape. Any member of the online film community can attest that, seemingly once a week, discourse arises stemming from the necessity of sex scenes in movies. While a fraught argument, a take-down of sex scenes would make sense if we were living in a period of sexual overindulgence on screen. With the plethora of comic book adaptations designed to please all ages dominating mainstream cinema, cinema has never felt so asexual. A study shows that erotic content has decreased by 40% since the beginning of the century. During promotion for Magic Mike's Last Dance, a bastion for sex-positivity on the big screen, Soderbergh expressed frustration with the lack of sexuality in superhero blockbusters, exclaiming, "Nobody’s f-cking" in these movies. This trend has signaled the decline of the erotic thriller, or even sobering dramas like Sex, Lies, and Videotape that study our sexual temptations.

However, the 1989 film hasn't aged a year, somehow resonating deeper in 2024. Graham and Ann are disconnected from sex. It's not that they don't understand it, they just prefer to disengage from it out of anxiety. Ann views the act with such a taboo lens, and rather than ease her fears, Graham takes advantage of her trepidation by recording her repressed desires. Using a video camera to grapple with these complicated feelings heightens the salacious undertones of sex held by Ann. The lack of transparency between Ann and John regarding their sexuality causes their marriage to collapse. Today, the conservative attitude toward sex has created a vast divide between those who feel anxious about sexuality and those with toxic views of it.

Soderbergh's most prophetic feat in Sex, Lies, and Videotape is the character of Graham, whose repressed turmoil and voyeuristic approach to sex speaks to contemporary ideas. His solution to grapple with impotence and the overwhelming apprehension toward intimacy, recording sexual confessions of women for his own pleasure, makes sexuality seem nefarious and seedy. Cinema, either explicitly or implicitly, actively comments on the camera as an extension of one's gaze. Graham's video camera, capturing crummy footage displayed on a low-resolution television, becomes his means to tap into his sexuality. For Graham, sex is an experience not shared with other people, but with his camera and videotapes. His relationship with sex indicates why sex in films is met with such disdain in 2024. For a certain cohort of audiences, sexual content must be strictly compartmentalized — never infiltrating mainstream films. As a result, sexual content is solely reserved for pornography. The stark divide between sterile mainstream media and hardcore pornography is a lingering phenomenon for younger generations.

Upon premiering at Sundance and the Cannes Film Festival in 1989, Sex, Lies, and Videotape was immediately recognized as a groundbreaking vision by a maverick filmmaker, Steven Soderbergh. The film represented the voice of a new generation seeking to examine the underbelly of human sexuality. However, the film was not ultimately just a byproduct of Generation X, as its themes have only become more relevant in the 35 years since its release.

Sex, Lies, and Videotape is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon