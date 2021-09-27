One of TV’s steamiest series is about to get even steamier. Netflix has announced that its hit drama show Sex/Life will come back for Season 2. Inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by author BB Easton, the show follows a woman who once led a very adventurous sex life and starts to feel stuck in a rut after she settles down in the suburbs. While she wonders if she should go back to her old ways, she gets surprised when her husband makes a shocking discovery.

The whole main cast, which features Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette, is set to return for the next season, and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser will once again helm the story. Rukeyser has also been a part of another provocative and risqué series: she wrote several episodes of unREAL, one of Lifetime’s most praised scripted TV series ever.

Production will once again take place in Toronto, Canada, where the first season was filmed.

When talking about her experience with Sex/Life and fans’ response, Rukeyser shared her pride and the unexpected connections women felt to the story in a response to the renewal news:

“Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Netflix hasn't selected a release date for Season 2 of Sex/Life yet, but you can currently stream all eight episodes from Season 1 on the streamer. Check out the trailer for the first season of Sex/Life below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?

