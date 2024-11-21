Mindy Kaling's Midas touch continued in 2021, with her detailed eye for finding the nuanced comedy of teen lives rearing its hilarious head yet again with The Sex Lives of College Girls. Starring the likes of Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp, Amrit Kaur, and Pauline Chalamet, the series follows the highs, lows, and in-betweens of adolescent life for the18-year-old freshmen roommates at the fictional Vermont-based Essex College.

After two successful seasons, delays halted the return of the third. However, after just under two years of waiting, Essex College is opening its doors for sophomore year, with the upcoming third outing promising to be the most dramatic yet. So, with all that in mind, and with the first episode almost here, here's a look at exactly where you can watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3.

Is 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 Streaming?

Yes! You can catch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 on Max, with both of the first seasons also currently available on the platform.

For those without a subscription who will need one for a return to Essex College, here's a handy breakdown of the subscription options available:

Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited, ad-supported access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99 per month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. $15.99 per month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

Four devices can use the same account at a time.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 resolution on selected broadcasts.

Download up to 100 titles to watch on the go. $19.99 per month

You can catch the gang back for sophomore year officially on Thursday, November 21, 2024. This date also marks the arrival of plenty of other great television, including Season 2 of Peacock's Based on a True Story, brand-new Prime Video drama Cruel Intentions, and a pair of new Netflix series in animated comedy Press Start and Ted Danson's A Man on the Inside.

Can You Watch 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 Live?

Unfortunately, the only way to catch this third season will be to stream all ten episodes on Max.

Watch the 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 Trailer

Officially released on October 30, 2024, the full trailer for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 is available to watch above. Featuring the description, "Time to step it up for sophomore year," this Season 3 trailer suggests that the combination of sparkling comedy and touching drama that made the first two outings such a success will return with an unadulterated bang. "Is it me or did a bunch of guys have a major glow-up this summer?" is Lila's (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) line fans are first greeted with, setting the tone for a third season set to deal with the next stages of adolescent maturing, as matters of sex and romance become more intricate. However, it's the central friendships and honest ode to Gen-Z life that makes this series so fondly appreciated, something Season 3 has seemingly nailed yet again according to Taylor Gates' review for Collider:

"Despite a few small stumbles here and there, the writers continue to do an excellent job capturing the way Gen Z really acts and talks. The group texting about their parents’ problematic comments during family weekend, for instance, feels especially relevant and true to life. The authenticity is further highlighted by other departments, including costume design and music supervision. The clothes feel like things these students would actually wear, and peppering some Chappell Roan into the soundtrack keeps the show feeling current and relatable, snapshotting this specific moment in time. The romance parts are fun, with a revolving door of love interests coming and going, but the focus remains on friendship — and it’s all the better for it. While “sex lives” may be in the title of the show, everyone knows the real magic lies in the “college girls” part and their messy but endlessly supportive relationships with one another. This is one friend group you’ll want to follow into sophomore year and long after graduation day."

Although there's not a full synopsis for Season 3, Max’s EVP of original comedy and adult animation, Suzanna Makkos, teased in a statement:

"Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way. This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos."

What's the 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 Schedule?

