Essex College will certainly not be the same without Nico Murray. Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Nico on The Sex Lives of College Girls, has recently revealed that he will not be returning to the HBO Max show for its second season. A prominent part of the show’s ensemble, his departure is definitely noteworthy and surprising.

The actor has stated that he will miss the cast and crew but is looking forward to learning, honing his craft, and becoming a stronger artist. Leatherwood addressed his exit stating while he was happy to work on the show for the first season, he decided it was time to branch off and take on new exploits. “It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy (Kaling) is brilliant, and the cast, everyone’s lovely,” Leatherwood stated, “But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects, so that’s the move.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls, which was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, follows four freshman roommates at Essex College as they navigate the freedom, struggles, emotional rollercoaster, and sexual liberty that college affords. The first season of The Sex Lives of College Girls proved to be funny, intelligent, and unafraid to tackle hard-hitting topics. Though the show often visited familiar tropes commonly seen in coming of age movies, it was also commended for being engaging, bold, and warm-hearted.

The four roommates at the center of the story are Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott). Leatherwood’s character was also a central part of the show’s story in his role as Leighton’s older brother and Kimberly’s love interest. Given his character's relevance to the overall plot and story, it will be interesting to see how the character will be written off the show.

Besides his role in The Sex Lives of College Girls, the actor is also known for his role on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina where he played the charming and intriguing warlock, Nick Scratch. Over the course of his career, he has also appeared in Grown-ish, Bad Therapy, and Wicked Enigma, among others. Following the news of his exit from the show, Leatherwood has not announced any upcoming on-screen projects, but he did reveal plans for the release of new music in the near future.

For The Sex Lives of College Girls, however, anticipation for the upcoming second season is palpable. Given the success and acclaim of the first season, it is easy to see why. At the moment though, there are more questions than answers around the show’s second season as details regarding the season are being kept under wraps.

A release date for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season Two has not yet been announced; however, the entire first season is available for viewing on HBO Max.

