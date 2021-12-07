HBO Max has announced that The Sex Lives of College Girls has been renewed for Season 2. Created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Never Have I Ever writer Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

Ever since it debuted on the platform on November 18, The Sex Lives of College Girls has been frequently cited as one of the year’s best surprises, and according to HBO Max, it has been reaching new platform highs every week, and it’s currently ranking among HBO Max’s top titles. The final two episodes of Season 1 will become available to stream next Thursday.

When speaking about the renewal of The Sex Lives of College Girls in an official statement, Head of Original Content at HBO Max Sarah Aubrey praised Kaling and Noble’s work and revealed she’s excited about the future of the series:

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties. We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

Kaling became world-famous for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the long-running NBC sitcom The Office, and she was also part of the team of screenwriters that helped make the show what it became. After The Office, she moved on to create, write, produce, and star on The Mindy Project, and then a little while later she co-created Never Have I Ever with Lang Fisher, one of Netflix’s most popular teen series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The Sex Lives of College Girls stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

You can stream Season 1 of The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max now, with the final two episodes premiering Thursday, December 9.

