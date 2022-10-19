HBO Max has released the official trailer for Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls. The trailer promises a “striptacular” season as Kimberly, Whitney, Leighton, and Bela return to their usual shenanigans, which include but are not limited to frat parties, male strip shows, and plenty of hookups. The girls are returning from Thanksgiving break just in time to attend sorority Omega Pi’s winter party “Winter Underland.”

Ever the overachiever, Bela proposes a plan to introduce a male strip show to the university, which she describes as a “sex-positive, female-forward,” show that is “also a fundraiser for climate change.” We're also introduced to a new and mysterious hunky neighbor in the dorm, who has all of the roommates swooning. The trailer also balances the humorous levity with more serious aspects of college life, as we see Kimberly struggle to make a tuition payment, Whitney navigating a complicated new relationship, and Leighton exploring her sexuality.

The series is a comedy that depicts Gen-Z culture in a light-hearted way, but it has also proven to be incredibly capable of handling difficult topics as well. In Season 1, Kimberly was caught cheating which resulted in the loss of her scholarship and a near expulsion, while Leighton struggled to accept her own identity. Bela was sexually assaulted by the Co-Editor of a comedy publication she joined, and Whitney had to navigate an inappropriate relationship with a coach.

Image via HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Season 2 will also feature new regulars, including Mekhi Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Lolo Spencer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Mitchell Slaggert, and Fenika Williams. The show is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble and is executive produced by Kaling, Noble, and Howard Klein. It should also be noted that Gavin Leatherwood, who played Nico Murray in Season 1, will not be returning this season. Leatherwood announced the decision back in March alongside confirmation of the series' renewal on HBO Max. He said he was "happy to do the first season" but will be "branching off and going in a new direction."

Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls premieres on HBO Max on November 17 and contains a total of 10 episodes, with two episodes released weekly up until the season finale on December 15. Checkout the official trailer below: