The return to Essex College is one step closer, as The Sex Lives of College Girls recently wrapped filming on Season 2! Showrunner Justin Noble first shared the update with a reel via Instagram. Additional cast and crew members soon followed suit, celebrating another successful filming across their stories.

The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered its first season at the end of last year. It focuses on a group of four roommates and friends -- Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Leighton (Reneé Rapp) -- as they begin their college journey at New England Essex College. Throughout their first semester, the young women face their fair share of academic, social, and other personal challenges while trying to find their place at Essex.

While Season 2 plot details are currently unavailable to the public, Season 1 left a few threads open for where the next season may go. When viewers last saw the roommates, each of them either overcame or hit new obstacles. First, Kimberly, an otherwise excellent student, got into some hot water after cheating on one of her exams. Ultimately she wasn't expelled like initially thought, but her scholarship was revoked, placing her family in just as tough a position financially. On the flip side, Bela's primary extracurricular faces an unexpected but exciting turn. After leaving The Catullan, Evangeline asks Bela to start an all women comedy club with her.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Offers a Rare, Welcome Portrait of Men Being Accountable

Meanwhile, Whitney and Leighton get some heavy personal burdens off their chests. First, Leighton is distraught after a rough break-up with Alicia. Kimberly offers any comfort she can, which ultimately leads to Leighton coming out, a freeing moment even if it was only to just one person. Whitney also reveals her affair with Dalton to her mother. For much of the season, it was clear that Whitney struggled to communicate with her mother. So this moment offered a lovely breakthrough and fresh starting point for the pair moving forward.

The Sex Lives of College Girls was co-created by Noble and Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever, The Mindy Project). Additional recurring cast includes Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Midori Francis, Christopher Meyer, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, and Sierra Katow. Season 2 also sees a couple of cast shakeups, with Gavin Leatherwood exiting the series and Mitchell Slaggert joining the upcoming season in a currently unknown role.

In a prior statement, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, expressed her excitement for Season 2, saying:

"Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties. We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next."

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, catch up with Season 1 now on HBO Max. Check out Collider's interview with the core four below: