Mindy Kaling has somewhat of a Midas touch when it comes to relatable sitcoms, with her 2021 venture alongside co-creator Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls, just another in a long line of Kaling's successes. Featuring the highs, lows, and in-betweens of the lives of teenage freshmen roommates at the fictional Vermont-based Essex College, the show earned plenty of praise for its no-nonsense attitude to modern views on female-driven sex and endless side-splitting laughter.

After two exciting seasons that received several awards, including the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment - aka SOFEE - the series is back for a third outing, scheduled to premiere on Thursday, November 21, 2024. So, without further ado, here's a rundown of who's who in the class of '24 with this cast guide for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3.

Pauline Chalamet

Kimberly Finkle

A wonderful surrogate to the experience of millions, Kimberly's transition from a small town in Arizona to the dog-eat-dog world of college proves terrifying, with the bright lights of adulthood blinding. However, as her time at college continues, Kimberly learns that influence isn't always bad and blossoms into a more mature young woman. Actress Pauline Chalamet's big break came in the 2020 Judd Apatow comedy The King of Staten Island, with her starring role in The Sex Lives of College Girls cementing her status as one to watch.

Amrit Kaur

Bela Malhotra

With a title like The Sex Lives of College Girls, sex was always going to be on the agenda, with Bela Malhotra a beacon of knowledge for her peers on the subject. When not showcasing her sex-positive attitude, Bela is pursuing her dream of writing comedy and trying to have a good time as drama swirls around her. Bela is one of the favorites of this series, with her sharp style and intelligence performed to perfection by actress Amrit Kaur. A company member of Gracemoon Arts Theatre, Salon, and Gallery, Kaur is a performer, writer, and producer and has achieved plenty in her still-burgeoning career to date, including awards for acting from the Iris Prize Festival and Canadian Screen Awards.

Alyah Chanelle Scott

Whitney Chase

The daughter of a US senator, Whitney Chase might be a superstar soccer player, but that doesn't stop her head from turning right into the headlights of drama. Trying to find the balance between a college lifestyle and the high demands placed on her by her sport and her mother, Whitney would crumble were it not for endless confidence. Alongside being a terrific actress, Alyah Chanelle Scott is also a director and producer, with the latter earning her a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical with Parade. On-screen, she is also well known for her role as Timberly Fox on Hulu's Reboot.

Christopher Meyer

Canaan Greene

The Sex Lives of College Girls is acclaimed for its female-driven cast and narrative, but that doesn't stop the odd male character from making an important impact. Canaan Greene is both Kimberly's co-worker and the holder of Whitney's romantic eye, with his trustworthiness making him an impossible-to-dislike character. Alongside his role in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Christopher Meyer is also known for appearances in the likes of iZombie and General Hospital.

Ilis Isorelýs Paulino

Lila Flores

One of the most beloved members of The Sex Lives of College Girls' ensemble, Lila Flores is a fellow employee of Sips and is another important anchor for Kimberly, always straight-talking and offering quick criticism. Swift to judge but refreshingly honest, the show wouldn't be the same without Lila. At 29 years old, actress Ilis Isorelýs Paulino has already amassed plenty of impressive credits, including appearing in Family Switch, One Piece, and Queenpins. Paulino even recently appeared as Phoebe in Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Renika Williams

Willow

Whitney is often criticized for having a well-known mother, but the kind-hearted Willow is always there to defend her soccer teammate. A loyal, determined young woman, Willow is a character who often steals many of the scenes she's in, thanks to the talent of actress Renika Williams. Also known for the likes of Modern Love and Intrusion, The Sex Lives of College Girls is by far Williams' best-known role to date, with plenty of time in this rapidly growing career to change that.

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer

Jocelyn

Kaling is known for her comedy perhaps above all else, and, in Jocelyn, she crafted one of her best comedic characters to date. Endlessly quotable, Jocelyn is a fun-loving student who shares a dorm with the girls. Lauren Spencer, better known as Lolo, had just two credits to her name prior to The Sex Lives of College Girls debuting and has since appeared in the likes of With Love, Bob Trevino Likes It, and the kids animation series, Firebuds.

Mia Rodgers

Taylor

One of the brand-new characters in Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, little is known about Taylor, although it has been revealed she is a first-year international student who studies at the college in the coming season. Actress Mia Rodgers is an astute addition to this exciting young ensemble, with her just three credits to date in Trauma, Defending the Guilty, and Diary of a Ghost showcasing a vibrant potential.

Reneé Rapp

Leighton Murray

Hailing from a wealthy upbringing, Leighton is a New York City legacy student who struggles to open her heart. However, as time continues, Leighton softens and finds a way to keep those she holds closest. The most famous name in The Sex Lives of College Girls lineup, Reneé Rapp's career took off when she starred as the iconic Regina George in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls. It is this role as Regina that would find her more on-screen fame in the 2024 film, although her time as Leighton on The Sex Lives of College Girls might be what many consider her best performance to date. Sadly, Season 3 sees Leighton move from a starring role to a recurring one, as she appears in a small selection of episodes before making her departure from the series.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 premieres on Thursday, November 21, 2024.