The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 finale wasn't intended to be the series finale, but if you watched the final episode thinking the show had just come to an end, you wouldn't be the only one. As series co-creator Justin Noble recently told TV Line, the episode wasn't written with the show's potential cancellation in mind, but more so with the intention of avoiding cliffhangers by giving the girls a positive, joyful end to the season. It's true Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) went through a lot this season, dealing with breakups, academic hurdles, and mental health struggles, so it's nice to see them end the season on a high note.

But the sentimental final moments of Episode 10 felt all too much like a farewell. After a tumultuous season that saw the departure of Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and the introduction of two new major characters in Kacey (Gracie Lawrence) and Taylor (Mia Rodgers), The Sex Lives of College Girls ties up nearly every loose end in a rushed season finale that just doesn’t necessitate another.

