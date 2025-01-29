Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3.The Sex Lives of College Girls has officially wrapped up its third season, and quite a bit has changed in just 10 episodes. This season said a touching goodbye to Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and saw the introduction of two new characters: Kacey (Gracie Lawrence) and Taylor (Mia Rodgers). It also saw the start and end of several relationships through Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and Isaiah (Devin Craig), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and Eli (Michael Provost), Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Arvind (Nabeel Muscatwalla), and Kimberly and Brian (Michael Hsu Rosen).

The Season 3 finale ties up some storylines, albeit rather quickly. Whitney inspires not just the rest of the women's soccer team, but every athlete at Essex College, to fight for better treatment. This works out, and she also ends up winning her championship game. Kimberly decides that she doesn't want to wait and play by the rules of the system, and gets arrested while protesting a bigoted speaker appearing at Essex. Bela realizes that she's bisexual and comes out to her mom (Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier). Meanwhile, Kacey experiences some major growth that culminates in a musical number, which might be the biggest moment for the show's grand finale.

Cooper Dumps Kacey in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 Finale

Kacey first met Cooper (Roby Attal) when she auditioned for the Essex College musical in her second episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls. They clicked right away, and they soon started a romance. Cooper was shown to be kind, thoughtful, and devoted to Kacey. He understood the fact that she had never had sex and was patient about her timeline. After a talk with Calvin (Tyler Barnhardt) about their breakup just as she and Cooper were starting to get serious, Kacey worried about going through the same thing again and decided to share her first time with Cooper.

Although things were previously going well between Kacey and Cooper, things abruptly switch up in the season finale. After sharing her first time with Cooper, Kacey feels especially attached to him, and she tries to rush their relationship several steps forward. This is understandable, considering Kacey's previous experience of being cheated on by Calvin, how much her first time means to her, and the pressure that her mom (Missi Pyle) puts on her romantic relationships. Instead of having empathy for Kacey and meeting her with understanding, Cooper freaks out about her wanting to introduce him to her mom and take him on the family cruise, and he dumps her. It's yet another example of a once-likable male love interest suddenly turning out to be horrible, and it's clear that The Sex Lives of College Girls has no intention of ever getting them back together.

"Never Enough" Suggests a New Chapter for Kacey After 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3