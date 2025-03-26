The Sex Lives of College Girls has officially been canceled by Max after its third season, which will hardly come as a surprise to fans after that emotional season finale. The series was already in decline after Reneé Rapp’s departure, and the lack of news regarding its renewal for nearly two months following the Season 3 finale did not bode well. As a fan of the series since it first began airing in 2021, shortly after I graduated from college, watching The Sex Lives of College Girls brought me back to a simpler time in my life. Funny, moving, at times relatable, and at other times totally cringeworthy, I was pleasantly surprised when the series got renewed for a second season and then a third, as I figured it was destined for premature cancelation solely because of its awkward and unfortunately pornographic-sounding title.

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Title Held It Back