Quick: what’s the first thing you think when you hear the name Gwyneth Paltrow? Mrs. Iron Man? Oscar winner? Candles? Well, if you thought about the latter, the actress and entrepreneur now will have an appropriate segue to one of her most daring products.

Sex, Love & goop is intended to be a bold new series that demystifies sex in order to access its core. More important than if and how often you do it, is if you are able to reach true intimacy and are open to reveal your vulnerabilities to your partner. These are all ideas that came from the goop team, a company launched by Paltrow whose idea is to touch on everyday subjects with curiosity and nonjudgement. They also have a podcast, which has featured interviews with Oprah, Erin Brockovich, Elizabeth Gilbert, and more.

The series, consisting of six, 30-minute episodes, will be hosted by Paltrow herself having open conversations with brave couples who agreed to open the bedroom door (so to speak) and let experts in to learn more about sex through lessons and methods that can help improve their sex life, and, ultimately, their relationships.

When talking about her new series, Paltrow shared what the show will be all about and revealed she wishes she could have watched a program like this before:

“Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners. A continuation of goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago.”

Sex, Love & goop is set to premiere on Netflix on October 21. You can watch the (very) short teaser here:

