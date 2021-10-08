Netflix has released the official trailer for the brand new upcoming series Sex, Love & goop. as you might expect from anything with "goop" in the title that has come out in the last 10 years, it heavily features self-proclaimed, self-improvement guru Gwyneth Paltrow. She will be acting as executive producer on the show, as well as appearing in several episodes.

Four couples will go on a journey with different sex experts in order to iron out the wrinkles in their romantic relationships. A young lesbian couple is suffering from intimacy and body image issues. A mixed-race couple was on the brink of divorce before they figured out that their love life was a big source of strife in their marriage. Yet another couple is being pressured to have children by family members; but behind closed doors, the wife can't even have an orgasm. Lastly, there's a senior couple who are there to prove that you're never too old to get a little kinky between the sheets.

The show plans to bring out experts like Michaela Boehm, intimacy counselor to the stars; Jaiya, a sexological bodyworker; Amina Peterson, the "sacred intimacy" coach; and Darshana Avila, professional "erotic wellness coach," amongst others. The six-episode series debuts on Netflix on October 21. Check out the trailer for Sex, Love & goop below.

Here is the synopsis for Sex, Love & goop:

This series follows courageous, real couples as they work with experts to explore their bodies and learn methods to enhance their relationships. Through deeper intimacy and an open mind, each couple experiences pleasure, sex and intimacy differently. From the minds behind goop, the series explores how sex and intimacy show up differently - and there's more to pleasure than you think.

