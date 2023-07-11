Spy movies are sexy. It's true — I don't make the rules. There's something undeniably appealing, if fictionally glamorized, about secret agents sneaking around in tuxedos and beautiful gowns while they mutter into their earpieces and save the world for the umpteenth time. As is expected of a traditionally handsome leading man, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has seen his fair share of love interests even though the Mission: Impossible franchise isn't preoccupied with chronicling everyone's sexual escapades. One therefore wouldn't be remiss in assuming that this espionage series is filled with enough sexy to go around. The opposite actually holds true. Although there are sweeping moments and the series as a whole emphasizes relationships, sexy just isn't in the IMF playbook. Therefore, which Mission: Impossible movie is the swooniest of the bunch comes down to which of Ethan's relationships is the sexiest — and it's the forbidden one he shares with Claire Phelps (Emmanuelle Béart) in the very first Mission: Impossible movie from 1996. Why would Hunt holding a doomed torch for his boss's wife make this particular movie sexier than any other Mission: Impossible outing, you ask? The more illicit a forbidden romance is, the hotter it is.

What Is Ethan and Claire’s Relationship in ‘Mission: Impossible’?

Although the Mission: Impossible series makes no bones about Ethan Hunt being the protagonist, avenging the murder of his teammates is the first movie's narrative backbone. It's a brilliant bit of deceptive stunt casting for Kristin Scott Thomas and Emilio Estevez to go out within the first thirty minutes in such gnarly ways. When Hunt discovers that Claire also survived their team's mass assassination, the agents develop an us-against-the-world partnership by necessity.

Hunt and Claire growing closer after this development would make sense, but the pair were dropping tension-filled hints from the beginning like Hansel and Gretel dropped breadcrumbs. Mission: Impossible's opening scene features Hunt and Claire on an undercover operation. Claire's part requires her to play dead, but extracting the information they need from their target is taking too long. She needs an antidote to whatever drug's in her system, and time's running out. There's an instant sense of urgency and affection between them: once Hunt's injected Claire with the antidote, he gently cups Claire's cheek and quietly urges her to wake up. The gesture's tender but nevertheless innocuous until the groggy Claire turns things intimate. Unwittingly, she turns her mouth into Hunt's palm and smiles.

Given that Tom Cruise received top billing as Mission: Impossible's leading man, one would think such a moment indicates that Hunt and Claire are a couple. Instead, Claire's married to Jim Phelps (Jon Voight), the director of the IMF and Hunt's beloved mentor. You might be forgiven at first for wondering if you imagined Cruise and Béart's dynamic chemistry; there's no evidence of an affair even though a sex scene was reportedly shot and removed from the film's final cut. All Hunt and Claire do is demonstrate a comfortable camaraderie and joke about her terrible coffee-making skills.

Following the murder of Hunt's team and the real perpetrator framing him for the crime, Claire appears at the same safe house Hunt's made his hideaway. Their reunion is understandably fraught. A sleep-deprived and paranoid Hunt accuses Claire of being the mole, because why else would she be alive after he saw a bomb destroy her car? Hunt frisking her down for weapons and shoving her onto the bed while demanding answers isn't sexually tinged — at first. Once he believes Claire's protestations of innocence, the fight vanishes from his body and exhaustion takes over. They take time to calm down offscreen, and the race to prove their innocence kicks into high gear.

Why Is ‘Mission: Impossible’ the Sexiest Movie in the Franchise?

As re-watchers know, Hunt's initial instincts are on point. Claire and Jim are the moles with the former preying upon Ethan's feelings to better manipulate him. That doesn't keep their fleetingly brief moments from being a beautiful thing, in large part because of their connection's forbidden nature. Adultery is a tricky thematic subject, but few could fault either party for acting on their feelings in the aftermath of a (supposedly) mutually traumatizing and isolating experience. The atmosphere is slow-burn yet half-frenzied as these sexy spies do sexy spy things with all the accompanying danger, mistrust, and longing in the air. The mood's not hindered by director Brian de Palma's natural affinity for skin-crawling suspense and Hunt wearing sleeveless tank tops.

However, neither Hunt nor Claire acts on their attraction. Hunt never even gives voice to it! This love triangle is subtle but undeniable, which is to Hunt's credit as a noble guy and a more interesting story. Unspoken love is almost always sexier than consummation, and the yearning between Hunt and Claire is sheer excellence precisely because it's doomed and denied. The pull between them also isn't just about lust. Genuine emotion fuels their surprisingly sweet interactions, whether it's their eyes holding for too long or Claire kissing his cheek and Ethan instinctively leaning in for more as she leaves the room. Just a cheek kiss leaves that man dazed and thirsting! Words aren't necessary, and neither is a sex scene.

In the most intimate moment of all, one that's nigh-brazen for its palpable ardor, Claire sits in a corner of the room. Ethan, already in doubt about her loyalties, slowly approaches. Claire extends her hand in a silent request for emotional support. Ethan doesn't take her hand, but he lets it hang within her reach and their fingertips brush. The contact lingers before Claire enfolds Ethan's hand in both of hers, cradling it against her temple and cheek with her eyes closed. Then, she kisses each of his knuckles. Someone calls the yearning squad, there's a new champion in town. The first Mission: Impossible doesn't play fair with anyone's heart, and it knows it.

What's more, although Claire was a quick-witted and ruthless traitor, it's never revealed how willing a participant in Jim's scheme she was or wasn't. Emmanuelle Béart did quiet and profoundly exquisite work with a complex character. Speculation aside, there's no doubt she tried to save Hunt's life multiple times, and Hunt's feelings don't conveniently vanish once he confirms her betrayal. When her husband callously kills her without a second thought, instead of chasing after the fleeing Jim, Hunt takes the time to crawl over to Claire and cradle her body. He smooths her hair away from her face with exquisite tenderness. The rage in his eyes? Chef's kiss.

‘Mission: Impossible’ Perfected the Tragic Spies in Love Trope

Ironically enough, the Mission: Impossible video game from 1998 that loosely adapted the movie's plot ended with Ethan and Claire's marriage. In all likelihood, the game designers decided the Nintendo-playing youngsters needed a sanitized happy ending — one that, hypothetically superimposed over the film, doesn't ring nearly as satisfying. Hunt and Claire were ill-fated from the start and all the better for it. They were sexy as hell, their love was mutual, and I will die on this hill.

