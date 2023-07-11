Long gone are the days of hiding raunchy video and DVD cases when renting them out in video stores. Now you can stream a steamy, sensual film in the privacy of your own home. If you have a craving for a sexy film, they might be a little hard to find on the streaming service Paramount+. There are only so many genre filters one can utilize on Paramount+ and "raunchy" isn't one of them. This guide should help you navigate Paramount's collection of sexy films and tv shows, separating the ones that are worth watching from the ones that are glorified skin flicks.

Related:The Best Shows on Paramount+ Right Now

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Run Time: 1 hr 59 min | Director: Adrian Lyne

Cast: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Anne Archer

This psychological thriller starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close is one of the defining erotic films of the 1980s. Douglas plays Daniel Gallagher, a New York City lawyer with a wife, Beth (Anne Archer), and daughter, Ellen (Ellen Hamilton Latzen). One weekend when his wife and child are away, Daniel has what he thinks will be a one-night stand with book editor Alex Forrest (Close). Dan soon finds himself way out of his depth, entangled in an obsessive, mostly one-sided love affair as Alex's behavior becomes increasingly erratic. He tries to end the affair multiple times, only to have Alex threaten to out their affair and the safety of Dan's family.

This film is equal parts sexy and stressful, owing primarily to Glenn Close's magnetic yet terrifying performance as Alex Forrest. Close and Douglas's sexual chemistry radiates off the screen, giving viewers the vicarious fulfillment they might be looking for. What the original film lacks in clear character motivation (why exactly is Alex so obsessed with Dan and so easily driven into a murderous rage?), it makes up for in suspense. Fatal Attraction is the perfect choice for those of you who like steamy movies with a side of infidelity and danger.

Watch on Paramount+

Fatal Attraction (2023)

Image via Paramount+

Creator: Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes

Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Toby Huss

A television show adaptation of the film described above, Fatal Attraction finds a way to be even steamier than its feature-length predecessor. Viewers are transplanted from 1980s New York to modern-day Los Angeles, with Dan (Joshua Jackson) and Alex (Lizzy Caplan) both working in the LA County district attorney’s office. The basic shell of the series is the same as that of the movie, with Dan beginning what he thinks will be a short-lived affair with Alex that slowly but surely spirals out of both of their control. However, the show adds a whodunit element and a split timeline, taking viewers through the past when Alex and Dan's affair is happening to the present when Dan is trying to exonerate himself after being convicted of Alex's murder.

By virtue of the change in format from a 2-hour movie to 8 episode television series, Fatal Attraction is able to dive deeper into the characters that make up its world. Alex's motivations become clearer, audiences get to see what drew her and Dan together, and Dan's wife and daughter become fully fleshed-out characters experiencing the effects of his affair and incarceration in real time. Viewers still get plenty of steamy content, but it features more grounded and complex characters than its source material.

Watch on Paramount+

Basic Instinct (1992)

Image via TriStar

Run Time: 2 hrs 8 min | Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas, Jeanne Tripplehorn, George Dzundza

Michael Douglas makes another appearance on this list in another defining erotic film of the late 20th century. But Douglas' performance is not the most memorable part of this film: hands down it's Sharon Stone's white police interview outfit. Douglas stars as a police detective Nick Curran investigating the murder of a rock star. During the investigation, Curran becomes entangled in a dangerous love affair with crime writer Catherine Tramell (Stone), his prime suspect.

Set against a backdrop of intrigue and seduction, the movie lures audiences into a web of erotic tension, expertly blending passion with mystery. Its unapologetic exploration of raw desires and the power dynamics between its characters creates a scintillating experience that leaves viewers spellbound. With its unforgettable scenes of seduction, intense psychological games, and a mesmerizing performance by Sharon Stone, "Basic Instinct" transcends the boundaries of conventional erotic thrillers, leaving an indelible mark on the genre. Prepare to be tantalized, captivated, and enticed by this cinematic gem that boldly embraces the allure of the forbidden, ensuring an unforgettable and steamy experience.

Watch on Paramount+

Flashdance (1983)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Run Time: 1 hr 37 min | Director: Adrian Lyne

Cast: Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri, Lilia Skala, Sunny Johnson

Though poorly reviewed by contemporary critics, this 1983 erotic dance film launched the career of actress Jennifer Beals (more on her later) and some of the most successful pop hits of the 80s. Beals plays Alex Owens, an untrained dancer trying to get a place in a professional company while moonlighting as a cabaret performer and working at a Pittsburgh steel mill during the day. Alex meets and quickly falls in love with Nick Hurley (Michael Nouri), the owner of the steel mill at which she works. A lot of the sexy scenes are cut away from, but this one is great for those who enjoy seeing lots of silhouetted nearly naked bodies gyrating in a staged striptease.

Flashdance likely won’t be the best film you’ve ever watched, but it’s still an entertaining watch. Few films today grapple with the struggle of being a working-class person trying to achieve their dreams in spite of the odds stacked against them. Flashdance is a sexy romance grounded through Alex's story of success against the odds.

Watch on Paramount+

The L Word (2004-2009)

Creator: Ilene Chaiken, Michele Abbott, & Kathy Greenberg

Cast: Jennifer Beals, Laurel Holloman, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Haily

The L Word was a breakthrough television show displaying the real lives and culture of lesbians living in Los Angeles in the early 2000s. Jessica Beals makes her second appearance on this list in the central role of Bette Porter, a gay woman living with her partner Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman). Bette and Tina's friend group widens to accept Jenny Schecter (Mia Kirshner), a young woman slowly discovering that she is a lesbian (just a few short months after her marriage to a man). The group is filled out by womanizer Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), tennis player Dana Fairbanks (Erin Daniels), and journalist Alice Pieszeski (Leisha Hailey).

The L Word is a revealing portrait of lesbianism from an informed perspective. According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer-creator Ilene Chaiken is a lesbian and based the idea for the series on her close-knit group of friends in Los Angeles. Though the series was uneven at best, with some truly nonsensical storylines thrown into an otherwise grounded portrayal of modern lesbian life and culture, those seeking some sexy content centered around queer women will certainly find what they're looking for here.

The show was rightfully criticized in its time for its homogenous view of gay life in LA (after all, most of the main characters were white or white-passing). Series creators attempted to remedy this homogeneity with the 2020 reboot The L Word: Generation Q. That iteration of the series seems to have been less well-received than its predecessor, but if you're looking for some of the best sex scenes in television history, it's worth a watch.

Watch on Paramount+

Sliver (1993)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Run Time: 1 hr 52 min | Director: Philip Noyce

Cast: Sharon Stone, William Baldwin, Martin Landau, Tom Berenger

The third Joe Eszterhas film on this list (Flashdance and Basic Instinct say hello), Sliver was too sexy to be released as is. This is also another erotic thriller starring Sharon Stone, who plays Carly Norris, a young divorcee who just moved into a "sliver" apartment building in New York City. She encounters a series of strange neighbors, each of who tells her that she bears a striking resemblance to the previous tenant of her apartment, a young woman who fell to her death. Carly embarks on a sexual relationship with her neighbor Zeke Hawkins (William Baldwin), the owner of the building and a man with a dark secret.

Stone brings the same raw sex appeal to Sliver that she had in Basic Instinct. Though her chemistry with Billy Baldwin doesn't crackle the same way it does with Michael Douglas, Sliver's well-directed sex scenes and intriguing mystery make it a worthwhile watch.

Watch on Paramount+

American Gigolo (1980)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Paul Schrader

Cast: Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton, Hector Elizondo, Bill Duke

American Gigolo is Paul Schrader's 1980 film about a male escort who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation. Julian Kay (Richard Gere) is the titular American gigolo, servicing upper-middle-class women in 1970s Los Angeles. Julian is soon framed for the murder of a former client, while the client he was with at the time refuses to provide an alibi for him to protect her marriage and reputation. Julian must sniff out who the murderer could be while also working to maintain his luxurious lifestyle.

Like many other entries on this list, American Gigolo offers a mystery element that drives the steamy content and keeps the plot moving. It also provides insight into the little-explored world of the male sex worker, exploring the unique prejudice and struggles that can come along with the job. If you watch this film and are still thirsty for more steamy content starring Richard Gere, we have another commendation below that should help sate your appetite.

Watch on Paramount+

The Tudors (2007-2010)

Creator: Michael Hirst

Cast: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Henry Cavill, Natalie Dormer, Sarah Bolger

Before Outlander and Bridgerton, those thirsting for sexy historical drama watched The Tudors. The Tudors tells the (highly apocryphal) story of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), the English king known for murdering, divorcing, or otherwise discarding 5 of his 6 wives. The story, one about the dangers of giving one person absolute power to do with others as they will, sounds ripe for some pretty good TV. And that it was! Despite the high degree of historical inaccuracy, the show never shied away from graphically displaying the sexual intrigue that ruled Henry VIII's court. In watching The Tudors, viewers will receive a cursory lesson on turn-of-the-renaissance England, sandwiched between a lot of graphic sex scenes.

Watch on Paramount+

The Borgias (2011-2013)

Image via Showtime

Creator: Neil Jordan

Cast: Jeremy Irons, Holliday Grainger, Francois Arnaud, Joanne Whalley

Like The Tudors before it, The Borgias is a less historically accurate adaptation and more… softcore pornography set in ye olden times. The Borgias is about the Renaissance era Borgia family, a group whose obsession with gaining power in Florentine court could be rivaled only by the Lannisters of Game of Thrones. Jeremy Irons stars as the Borgia patriarch Pope Alexander VI, who uses his power and influence to secure positions for his children Cesare (Francois Arnaud), Lucrezia (Holliday Grainger), and Juan (David Oakes). The series was canceled before its planned ending could move forward, but if you finish the series and are hungry for more, showrunner Neil Jordan has revealed how the sexy series was intended to end.

Watch on Paramount+

Queer as Folk (2000-2005)

Image via Showtime

Creator: Ron Cowen & Daniel Lipman

Cast: Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Michelle Clunie, Hal Sparks

Queer as Folk is a trailblazing show that is unflinching in its exploration of gay life in early 2000s Pittsburgh. Based on the way too short-lived British drama of the same name, Queer as Folk centers on friends Brian (Gale Harold), Justin (Randy Harrison), Michael (Hal Sparks), Emmett (Peter Paige), and Ted (Scott Lowell). Gale Harold's Brian serves as the central character, a promiscuous man who resists settling down, even as he and Justin begin to fall for one another. The group of five is also close to lesbian couple Lindsay (Thea Gill) and Melanie (Michelle Clunie). The show features a frank portrayal of LGBT culture, while not shying away from showing gay male sexuality on television. This early 2000s iteration is the longest-running version of the show (a 2022 reboot by Peacock was unfortunately canceled after one season) and so allows audiences the best chance to watch the characters grow into themselves, their sexuality, and their advocacy for their community.

Watch on Paramount+

Shameless (2011-2021)

Image via Showtime

Creator: John Wells

Cast: Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan

Shameless is a comedy-drama about a large family of Scottish descent living in extreme poverty on Chicago’s South Side. The first few seasons of the show mainly focus on Fiona Gallagher (Emmy Rossum), the oldest of the six Gallagher children who takes care of the family through several power struggles with her deadbeat dad Frank (William H. Macy). The family is rounded out with genius second child Phillip "Lip" Gallagher (Jeremy Allen White), closeted gay third child Ian (Cameron Monaghan), juvenile delinquent fourth child Carl (Ethan Cutowsky), daddy's girl fifth child Debbie (Emma Kenney), and youngest son Liam (Christian Isaiah). Fiona's best friend Veronica "V" Fisher (Shanola Hampton) and her husband Kevin "Kev" Ball (Steve Howey) complete the main cast, while an ensemble of other characters drifts in and out as rivals and lovers of the Gallagher siblings and patriarch.

Over the show's 11-season run, viewers experience the struggles, triumphs, and romantic intrigue centering around the Gallagher clan. Even though the show's content can sometimes be heavy, showing how poverty in the United States can often open a revolving door into the prison system, the Gallagher siblings still have more than enough fun (and sex) for audiences to enjoy.

Watch on Paramount+

X (2022)

Image via A24

Run Time: 1 hr 46 min | Director: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi

Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Sex and horror movies. Three iconic pairings, but only one of them is present in X. X is a 2022 film about a group of young people who end up encountering a murderous couple while trying to shoot an adult film in the 1970s. That’s a pretty basic logline, but it might be better to go into this viewing with less information to retain the thrill of watching the story unfold.

X is an intriguing subversion of the typical horror movie formula. Mia Goth doubles as antagonist Pearl, an elderly woman obsessed with youth and beauty, and "final girl" Maxine, an adult entertainment star. The film is written, produced, directed, and edited by Ti West who, along with muse Goth, plans to turn it into a three-film exploration of the characters of Maxine and Pearl. If you can get through the gore inherent in the horror movie genre, X contains plenty of raunchy scenes to set off any steamy viewing experience.

Watch on Paramount+

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Image via A24

Run Time: 1 hr 34 min | Director: Halina Reijn

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold

Body Bodies Bodies, like the aforementioned X, is a horror movie that incorporates plenty of sex scenes. It's the typical horror movie format: a group of young people in a secluded location must discover who is picking them off one by one before they all end up dead. Bodies Bodies Bodies features a bunch of young companions at their wealthy friend David's (Pete Davison) house, trying to get through a whodunit-style game. When the power goes out and David randomly turns up with his throat slashed, the group must work out who among them is killing them off.

This film is a black comedy that explores the often interconnected dating lives of (queer) young 20-somethings. As the group investigates the murders, they also uncover more sexual and romantic connections among themselves than expected. This is by no means the steamiest entry on this list, but it does contain enough comedy, mystery, and intrigue to keep audiences' attention.

Watch on Paramount+

Titanic (1997)

Run Time: 3 hr 15 min | Director: James Cameron

Cast: Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane, Frances Fisher

Who hasn’t seen this James Cameron film about the sinking of the eponymous ship? Titanic tells the story of Rose DeWitt (Kate Winslet) a wealthy heiress boarding the Titanic with her family and new fiancé Caledon "Cal" Hockley (Billy Zane). Rose, who is ambivalent about her impending marriage, soon meets steerage passenger Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). The two embark on a whirlwind romance that is brought to an abrupt halt when the Titanic hits the iceberg.

This film is the longest on this list, clocking in at a whopping three hours and fifteen minutes, and it's not nearly as raunchy as some of the other entries. Really, Titanic makes the list because of the iconic “paint me like one of your French girls Jack” sex scene between Rose and Jack. If you aren’t in the mood to sit through the film’s entire runtime but do want to experience one of the most famous sex scenes in film history, you can skip to 01:24:53.

Watch on Paramount+

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Run Time: 2 hr 4 min | Director: Taylor Hackford

Cast: Richard Gere, Debra Winger, David Keith, Louis Gossett Jr.

An Officer and a Gentleman follows Zachary Mayo (Richard Gere) an orphaned young man who joins the navy to follow in his father’s footsteps. Zach is headstrong and rebellious, two traits that don’t necessarily bode well for success at a naval academy. As such, he butts head with his superior training officer, Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley (Louis Gossett Jr.), who continually makes Zach prove his dedication to the program. What’s sexy about that, you ask yourself? After arriving at the base for training, Zach begins dating Paula Pokrifki (Debra Winger) one of the many local girls who frequent the naval base looking for love. Gere and Winger’s chemistry leaps off the screen, giving Zach and Paula some of the steamiest sex scenes committed to film.

An Officer and a Gentleman is an archetype-defining romance film (that ending scene where Ens. Mayo literally sweeps Paula off her feet) that’s as much substance as it is sex.

Watch on Paramount+

Pleasure (2021)

Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Director: Nina Thyberg

Cast: Sophia Kappel. Revika Anne Reustle, Evelyn Claire, Dana DeArmond

Based on a short film of the same name, Pleasure follows Linnea (Sophia Kappel), a young Swedish woman who moves to LA to become a successful adult film star. Performing under the name Bella Cherry, Linnea is quickly exposed to the seedy underbelly of the adult film industry. Cherry soon starts participating in more and more intense scenes to make a name for herself in the industry, being taken advantage of and lied to at almost every turn. Enemies masquerade as friends, friends become lovers and very soon Bella finds that she can hardly even recognize the person she's become.

Pleasure takes a slight leap off the cliff of steamy straight into softcore territory. The film features many adult film performers in supporting roles around Kappel, and writer-director Ninja Thynberg does not hesitate to portray the explicit nature of that profession. The honest storytelling in Pleasure also merits a trigger warning for all audiences: the adult industry still has a long way to go in terms of safety and consent, and the film does depict sexual assault. Even still, the film was popular among critics for its unflinching portrayal of the dark side of the adult entertainment industry. This is a great film for those looking for a slight steamy thrill that will also make them think.

Watch on Paramount+