Richard Donner’s 1978 classic Superman was a landmark film in numerous ways, many of which influence comic book movies to this day. However, there is one thing this superhero masterpiece has that almost zero modern comic book movies don’t; a convincing romance. One scene, in particular, showcases the Man of Steel and his once and always-soulmate Lois Lane as they begin to get to know one another on the reporter’s rooftop terrace (swoon!) for an interview with The Daily Planet. The two share a palpable sexual chemistry immediately (Lois asks him to check the color of her underwear with his X-Ray vision, and the Big Blue Boy Scout doesn’t even hesitate), and credit must be given to actors Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder who fully embody the characters and their connection, as well as the multiple screenwriters who gave them some of the best romantic banter the genre has ever seen.

The night before the interview, Superman made his grand entrance into the public eye by saving Lois Lane and a pilot or two from a helicopter crash occurring on and above The Daily Planet. As such, the scene in question begins with Lois, dressed to the nines, pouring herself a little bit of liquid courage as she anticipates her rescuer's arrival. Behind her, he flies in from above, landing silently on her balcony. "Good evening, Miss Lane," he says calmly and kindly. Lois, mid-sip, spins around in surprise, barely able to eke out a proper greeting. When Superman notices her dress he asks the reporter, "Oh I'm sorry did you have plans this evening?" and offers to come back another night if she's busy. "Don't move!", she says while simultaneously running towards the Man of Steel. Embarrassed, she smiles and says, "Um, of course, you can move, just...don't fly away alright?". And just like that, we see the professional and experienced reporter melt into a teenager talking to their first crush.

What Made Margot Kidder Such a Great Lois Lane?

Much has been said about Christopher Reeve being the perfect on-screen Superman (rightfully so, obviously), but the same could be said for Margot Kidder as Lane. The first time we see her in the film, the actor perfectly and immediately captures the no-nonsense, tough-as-nails reporter we all know Lane to be, and like Reeve, her portrayal of the character is what every on-screen iteration has been compared to since. But her work in this scene specifically is part of what solidifies her portrayal, along with Reeve, as one of the greats. The second the Man of Steel is on her balcony she is in love, and Kidder sells it perfectly, jumping back and forth from inquiring reporter to someone who just met their soulmate. In fact, there's a specific moment right as they begin where Lois, in her professional voice, says "Let's start with your vital statistics." and then without missing a beat asks "Are you married?" as if her world will be crushed if he says yes. It's an incredibly balanced performance that perfectly sells one-half of one of the most popular fictional couples of all time.

Of course, none of this works without Christopher Reeve. His performance as Superman is an all-timer, as he perfectly displays the character's kindness, compassion, and strength. But don't get it wrong, this guy can flirt too! After he tells Lois he is not married, she follows up with "Do you have a girlfriend?" and he quickly shoots back with "No but if I did Ms. Lane you'd be the first to know" and then puts his hand to his mouth in order to cover up his sly little smile (we see you, Superman). Then just a few moments later, in what is one of the single most sexy moments in any comic book movie, the reporter asks "I assume then that...the rest of your bodily functions are....normal?". "I bet your pardon?" he responds. Lois puts her chin in her hands, looks straight into his eyes, and says "Well putting it delicately...." just before she finishes her question, Superman leans in, almost as if he's hoping she's going to ask what we all think she's going to ask. Of course, she backsteps and ends up asking if he eats. "Yes, when I'm hungry" he answers with a smile. But for that brief moment before she finishes her question, the sexual and romantic chemistry is at an absolute fever pitch and Reeve twists the knife with the way he leans in. Just one of the many reasons why this actor was the perfect Superman.

Why Does 'Superman's Sexy Scene Work So Well?

The screenplay, written by Mario Puzo, Robert Benton, and David & Leslie Newman, is obviously a huge part of why this scene works so well (in fact, Puzo and Benton have five Oscars between them). The writers masterfully weave flirtations while also giving us a quick rundown of abilities that the last son of Krypton employs. "You know you shouldn't smoke!" he says to Lois. "Let me guess, lung cancer, right?" We then see Superman check her lungs with his X-Ray vision, which shows a clean bill of health. "Not yet thank goodness" he is pleased to say. Moments later, the writers have Lois challenge those same abilities again, by her asking him what color underwear she is wearing, and as I mentioned earlier, Superman is more than up for the challenge (despite the brief presence of lead, which is the one thing he can't see through as deftly indicated by the script). It's impressive the way they mix exposition and character building, all while maintaining a consistent flirtation throughout. In fact, some of the dialogue would feel right at home in any romantic comedy of the 1930s or 1940s.

Even with all the flirty dialogue and romantic glances displayed throughout this scene, one of its greatest strengths is making it clear that these two are destined to be together. Yes, we as the audience already know that the two are bound to fall in love because that's how it's been for 80 years (or 40 when the movie came out) but thanks to this scene that romance now feels real and palpable. More so than any superhero before or since, Superman convinces the audience that not only will you believe a man can fly, but that he can fall in love too.