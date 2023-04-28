In 2009, Entertainment Weekly published a piece by Christine Spines entitled "Chicks dig scary movies." The essay explored, through interviews with both horror fans and key creative figures in 2000s horror, how women were the primary audience for scary movies. This included even the torture horror genre, with one executive remarking surprise that, with all the data they saw, women were the most dedicated fanbase to things like the Saw franchise. The piece concluded with a quote from Vera Farmiga, star of the then-recent horror movie Orphan, offering up her two cents on why the horror genre has such a significant female fanbase. “It elicits this surge of adrenaline you don’t get with any other genre,” Farmiga observed. “Maybe women are so drawn to it because we’re more emotional creatures and it’s such a visceral experience.”

Throughout the decades, women have always gravitated towards horror movies, even if the genre hasn’t always been so kind to ladies themselves. Horror has always proven such a fascinating genre in terms of its approach to gender because of its inadvertently enlightened sensibilities. The “final girl” trope, for instance, was initially persistent because the idea of a “helpless” young lady facing off against a masked killer seemed like the ultimate impossible underdog dynamic. However, committing to this narrative hallmark made horror films the rare strain of genre cinema to regularly put women at the forefront of their stories. The complexities of gender representation in horror movies are incredibly nuanced and informed by grave shortcomings in classic entries in the genre. Many modern frightening films have attempted to correct these problems through post-modern storytelling and increased representation of marginalized voices. Evil Dead Rise, for instance, makes the majority of its primary characters women who each inhabit wildly different roles (including Alyssa Sutherland as an enjoyably brutal maternal villain). That's a notable shift from the vintage 20th-century Evil Dead films that didn't tend to expand on its female characters, and the same can be said for the remake which was only released ten years ago.

Even given this increased cognizance for certain gender-based defects of vintage horror features in titles like Evil Dead Rise, though, it bears asking… have we finally put a knife in the more troublesome qualities that persisted in horror movies when it comes to representing women?

What Gender-Based Issues Persisted in Horror Movies?

Thanks to genre-savvy works like Scream, many of the most criticized gender-based problems of classic horror films have been injected into the mainstream consciousness. Any sexually active women were doomed to die. Roles for women of color were minimal to non-existent. Ladies like Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the original Halloween typically had to wait for a male character to defeat the primary antagonist. There were also limited roles for what kind of characters women could inhabit. The original Friday the 13th allowing a lady to be the serial killer was a rare deviation from how many trailblazing horror titles often let gals only be eye candy or damsels-in-distress. Meanwhile, the rampant presence of rape/sexual assault sequences involving women characters reduced these fictional figures to be a source of “titillation” and didn’t consider the deep psychological trauma of these horrific experiences. The tree scene from the original Evil Dead is one of the most notable (and horrific) examples.

Of course, these issues weren’t present in every single horror title and many of them are emblematic of much larger issues on how mainstream cinema views people who aren’t cis men. Lord knows Halloween isn’t the first movie to feature a woman getting saved by a guy just in the nick of time and the trend of using sexual assault as an easy gateway to shallow depictions of nudity runs chillingly rampant throughout a lot of global genre cinema. It also doesn’t erase some of the interesting feminist messages that did poke out in classic horror films, with something like Alien consciously flipping around the norms of who got tormented and violated bodily in horror features.

Still, the sheer volume of horror films everywhere, not to mention long-running franchises like Friday the 13th not wanting to rock the boat on audience expectations, meant that horror films did become especially associated with some of these regressive approaches to women.

How Modern Horror Works Have Responded to These Shortcomings

The uber-success of meta-titles like Scream has allowed more modern horror films to reckon with the past, recognize why horror has always resonated so much with women, and try to improve on it. Ideally, this has involved creating films that center a variety of female perspectives from women creatives. Dating back to Alice Guy-Blache's work on Faust and Mephistopheles in 1903, women have been capable of directing horror movies since the dawn of cinema. However, they've often been excluded from opportunities to direct new entries in the genre. Pre-1990, Amy Holden Jones on The Slumber Party Massacre and Mary Lambert on Pet Sematary were among the most notable rare exceptions in a genre dominated by male filmmakers.

Since then, the likes of Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Nia DaCosta (Candyman), and Nikyatu Jusu (Nanny) are just a few examples of the filmmakers who’ve been taking mainstream and indie horror into exciting new directions. Now a genre that’s always resonated with women can also be molded creatively by this community. Additionally, even many male-directed horror films in the modern era are conscious of offering up messier, more nuanced characters for ladies to inhabit. Samara Weaving's Grace le Domas in Ready or Not, for example, is an immediately endearing character who becomes even more charming the more frustrated and blood-soaked she becomes. Rather than looking like a polished vision of what the male gaze would find attractive, le Domas is allowed to get unhinged and chaotic in response to the mayhem surrounding her.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Jordan Peele masterpiece Us gave Lupita Nyong'o a chance to play both protagonist and antagonist (sometimes flipping which characters fit which archetype in a dime) by playing Addy and her "Tethered" counterpart Red. These two roles allow Nyong’o to remind audiences why she’s such an acting legend as she lends equal levels of believability and commitment to each of these parts. While a vintage Saw installment, for instance, might not give any of its female cast members any interesting characters to play, Nyong’o got two compelling ladies to inhabit in Us.

These kinds of characters are emblematic of how modern horror films have delivered a variety of types of characters women can inhabit. From the uber-violent antagonist of Barbarian to the titular star of Pearl, modern horror films are affording entertaining flexibility to the kind of oversized and eerie figures women can play. On top of all that, the sometimes-sleazy imagery that was used to frame women characters in horror movies (see: the framing of the babysitter character in the 2005 Amityville Horror remake) has largely vanished from modern mainstream incarnations of the genre, just as it has also been dialed down in modern Michael Bay action films and other forms of escapist entertainment.

Modern Horror Still Has Some Issues With Women Characters

Classic horror films often had problems with treating women like people, but they could also contain themes, characters, and story points that resonated with people who identified as marginalized genders. Art is complicated, regressive approaches to ladies can co-exist inside movies that also have material that deeply impacts those same viewers. Similarly, modern horror films have attempted to tackle recurring foibles in the genre that have been deemed sexist. However, that doesn’t mean every new scary movie is intersectional enough in its approach to oppressed communities to evoke the writing of Bell Hooks.

The gender-based shortcomings of modern horror movies once again speak to the problems that plague opportunities for individuals who aren’t cis men in the mainstream entertainment industry. Much like how the dehumanizing depictions of women in classic scary films were common in all genre movies, so too are many of the problems cropping into 2020s horror cinema issues that permeate so much of cinematic storytelling. Case in point: there are still enormous struggles to get opportunities for women directors in horror features, a byproduct of how often women are passed over for filmmaking gigs in any capacity.

There’s also the problem of sex. Countless essays in recent years have pointed out modern Hollywood’s disinterest in sex or sexual imagery. This trend has permeated horror films as well. Despite modern features like Terrifier 2 ramping up the kind of graphic imagery one can witness on the big screen in mainstream multiplexes, sex has largely been absent from recent horror features. While, yes, women of horror cinema past were overly sexualized, that doesn't mean that we can only have sexless female-centered horror movies. Sex can be an effective tool to expand on characters, especially women, when done right and not just for shock value or exploitation. While new motion pictures like Scream VI are cognizant of old horror tropes related to “pre-marital sex = death," they don’t tend to subvert this stereotype by emphasizing women leads with active sex lives. Instead, sex is largely erased from the equation altogether, removing opportunities to further explore women as fully fleshed-out people (not to mention making unique horror stories focused on female sex workers like Cam a tragic rarity).

Plus, the ongoing prominence of women in horror films hasn’t allowed for equal visibility for all women in this genre. Women of color have anchored major titles like Barbarian and the last two Scream movies but are still scarce as protagonists in the world of modern horror. Other marginalized members of this community, namely disabled women, have also been mostly absent from scary cinema. Last year’s horror feature They/Them especially spoke to this greater problem thanks to its deplorable treatment of the supporting character Alexandra Traven (Quei Tann). A Black trans woman, her big "scary" sequence revolves entirely around her genitals and cis people's response to them. It’s a staggeringly ill-conceived moment that adheres to both transphobic narrative impulses and misogynistic ones.

Horror Films Aren’t Flawless But That Doesn’t Dilute Their Importance to Women

To supposedly “put a knife” in all problems related to misogyny, horror films need to make sure their stories are inclusive of all women. Without that intersectionality, modern horror is still finding new ways to shortchange lady characters. The eras may change, but the struggles for equality on screen endure, just manifesting in different ways. Still, much like classic horror films aren’t dismissible because they have flawed approaches to women characters, so too are modern horror movies far from disposable because of their own issues. Art is complicated and something like a genre being flawed doesn’t make it innately the enemy of good.

Horror films still clearly resonate with women and other marginalized communities (namely the LGBTQIA+ population) for a multitude of reasons, including the sheer ubiquity of women protagonists in these movies. Think of the most definitive horror films of all time (Psycho, Halloween, The Bride of Frankenstein, etc.) It is impossible to imagine these features without the women at the heart of their respective stories. Both in 1973 and 2023, horror films can fall prey to troublesome depictions of women, especially in terms of what kind of ladies are seen on-screen. Modern horror films haven’t put an end to every problematic detail related to depictions of women in this genre, but they also haven’t stopped resonating with women viewers in such profound ways.

Classic horror features such as Rosemary's Baby inspired Karyn Kusama, whose 2009 work Jennifer’s Body will undoubtedly inspire a whole new generation of moviegoers to see themselves in horror storytelling and contemplate all the storytelling possibilities in this genre. The cycle goes on and on, with horror films always being cognizant of flaws in the genre past and present. However, they’re equally aware of the power these movies can have over a segment of the population that often doesn’t see themselves in big genre fare. No matter the era, scary films, warts and all, just tend to impact lady moviegoers. Just ask Vera Farmiga!