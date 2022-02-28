The lust-driven escapades of Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) are about to take off again. Netflix has announced the casting lineup of new and old members alike set to be featured in the upcoming second season of their sexy drama, Sex/Life. Newcomers Craig Bierko (UnREAL), Cleo Anthony (She's Gotta Have It), Darius Homayoun (Succession), Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black), and Wallis Day (Batwoman) will all hold freshly created roles in the show's second season. With them, Jonathan Sadowski and Li Jun Li will return in their recurring roles as Devon and Francesca, respectively. Pulling the series together will be the previously announced returning leading cast, Shahi as Billie Connelly, Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly, Adam Demos as Brad Simon, and Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow.

With much of its story taken from BB Easton's book, 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life Season 1 saw Billie's inner struggle as she dealt with a midlife crisis, causing her to question if she was truly happy with the life she had built. Married to investment banker Cooper, Billie recognizes that she and her husband are stuck within patterns that lead to a lackluster relationship. Though Cooper is a nice guy and the couple is raising children together, Billie can't help but find herself thinking about the thrilling life she led before settling down and taking on the role of a housewife.

At the center of it all is her gorgeous ex-boyfriend Brad. A crushing breakup that she never quite recovered from, Billie begins to journal in hopes of releasing some of her inner thoughts surrounding her past life and passion-filled exploits with Brad. Things take a turn when Cooper discovers Billie's diary, leading the two to reignite some passion in their own relationship. But, with Brad still on her mind as well as back in her life pursuing her, Billie must choose between the past and the present.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Sex/Life' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

To accompany the talented cast is an equally talented creative team. Stacy Rukeyser, who served as an executive producer on the Peabody Award-winning series, UnREAL, is Sex/Life's showrunner, creator, and writer as well as executive producer alongside Academy Award-winning producer J. Miles Dale (Shape of Water, The Strain, Nightmare Alley) and Jordan Hawley.

Following its successful Season 1 run, clocking in 67 million household views during its first month on the streamer, fans are sure to get hot and bothered by the news of the upcoming season's casting additions.

While there is no release date at this time, be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding Sex/Life Season 2.

'Sex/Life' Showrunner Explains That Dramatic Season 1 Ending, the Importance of the Female Gaze, and That Full Frontal Moment "So much of what we set out to do was a new look at female desire and sexuality."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email